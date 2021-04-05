Some Boise pools will open this summer, but with some big changes

You’ll be able to use some of Boise’s municipal pools this summer, but lazy days there won’t look quite the same.

The city announced Monday that it would open four of the six outdoor city pools. The ones that will be open are:

Borah Pool (801 S. Aurora Drive, in the Borah neighborhood)

Fairmont Pool (7929 W. Northview St., in the West Bench neighborhood)

Ivywild Pool (2250 S. Leadville Ave., in the Southeast Boise neighborhood)

The Natatorium and Hydrotube (1725 E. Warm Springs Ave., in the East End neighborhood)

Swimmers will need to reserve time in two-hour time blocks ahead of time, the city said in a news release. No walk-ups will be allowed, and capacity will be limited in those blocks.

You’ll also need to buy a pool season pass. The cost is $15 per person regardless of age. Scholarships are available. The passes go on sale Monday, April 26.

“This plan allows us to be responsible with residents’ money and have some summer fun in our pools,” Mayor Lauren McLean said in the news release.

Employees will clean common areas between the time blocks. Users will be required to maintain physical distancing and to wear masks any time they aren’t in the water but are within 6 feet of anyone outside their household. That includes when entering and exiting the facilities.

Pools were closed last year, something city leaders attributed both to public safety and to cost evaluations based on what would have been a shortened season. It was expected that pools would be closed this summer as well, but as COVID-19 case numbers go down while the number of people getting the vaccine goes up, city officials changed their plans.

Another thing that will be different this year: The city won’t offer swimming lessons as a result of limited capacity. A decision on the city’s summer swim team will be made later, according to the release.

An opening day for the pool season has not been set and will depend on staffing and pool maintenance. Those interested in applying for jobs should visit the city’s human resources website — cityofboise.org/departments/human-resources/ — for more information.