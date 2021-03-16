Idaho adds 13 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations and cases plateau

Idaho health officials reported nearly two dozen COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday — the highest number for a single day in nearly three weeks — as other metrics seem to have plateaued.

Idaho added 13 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare showed. It’s the most deaths reported in a single day since Feb. 25, and only the second day with double-digit deaths in the past three weeks.

Officials reported deaths in the following counties: Ada (1 new, 445 total), Bingham (1 new, 64 total), Bonner (2 new, 36 total), Canyon (1 new, 285 total), Elmore (1 new, 13 total), Franklin (1 new, 16 total), Kootenai (1 new, 192 total), Lewis (1 new, 7 total), Minidoka (2 new, 32 total), Oneida (1 new, 4 total) and Shoshone (1 new, 33 total).

Since last March, 1,929 Idahoans have died of COVID-19.

The apparent spike in deaths comes as other coronavirus metrics in Idaho appear to be stalled following several weeks of improvements. In the last several days, the seven day rolling average for case numbers has risen to more than 300 for the first time in a month. The average number of Idahoans in hospital intensive care units each day has hovered in the mid-30s for more than a month.

Nearly half of the 350 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported statewide Tuesday came from Ada and Bonneville counties. Bonneville County, home to Idaho Falls, has seen a spike in cases in recent weeks. On Tuesday, it added 88 cases, more than any other county. Ada County added 86 cases.

The following Idaho counties reported new cases Tuesday: Ada (86 new, 47,943 total), Bannock (14 new, 8,126 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 363 total), Benewah (1 new, 641 total), Bingham (11 new, 4,474 total), Blaine (5 new, 2,206 total), Bonner (6 new, 3,050 total), Bonneville (88 new, 13,230 total), Boundary (3 new, 830 total), Canyon (38 new, 25,115 total), Caribou (1 new, 630 total), Cassia (2 new, 2,883 total), Clark (1 new, 55 total), Custer (1 new, 236 total), Elmore (4 new, 1,653 total), Franklin (2 new, 1,100 total), Fremont (2 new, 1,052 total), Gem (3 new, 1,709 total), Jefferson (18 new, 2,630 total), Jerome (4 new, 2,524 total), Kootenai (12 new, 16,973 total), Latah (2 new, 2,863 total), Lewis (1 new, 382 total), Madison (22 new, 6,622 total), Nez Perce (4 new, 3,419 total), Oneida (1 new, 333 total), Owyhee (1 new, 1,025 total), Payette (4 new, 2,404 total), Power (1 new, 636 total), Shoshone (3 new, 1,027 total), Teton (2 new, 1,119 total), Twin Falls (4 new, 9,082 total) and Washington (2 new, 1,186 total).

To date, Idaho has reported 176,007 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.

Central District Health reconciles data error

Boise-based Central District Health told the Statesman on Tuesday it had reconciled a data-entry error that led to hundreds of COVID-19 cases being misclassified.

Some probable COVID-19 cases were reported to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare as confirmed cases, skewing the numbers between the two agencies. Central District Health informed the Statesman of the error on March 4.

Earlier this month, health district officials said the classification error likely affected fewer than 1% of all cases.

St. Luke’s opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic allowing patients to pick brand

St. Luke’s health system on Tuesday announced it will open a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination site, allowing patients to pick which of three authorized vaccines they wish to receive.

In a news release, hospital officials said they’ll open the new vaccine site Thursday at St. Luke’s Plaza, 800 E. Park Blvd. in Boise. Vaccine appointments will be open Monday through Friday for eligible Idahoans to sign up. Officials said patients will receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses three weeks apart, if they schedule an appointment Monday through Wednesday. When supplies are available, the single-shot Johnson and Johnson (also known as Janssen) vaccine will be administered Thursdays, while the two-shot Moderna vaccine will be administered Fridays.

Recipients can sign up for an appointment online through the St. Luke’s myChart website or by calling 208-381-9500.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 525,422, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 202,520 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 7,357 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,267 admissions to the ICU and 9,803 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of March 15, the health system was reporting 19 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 459 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 4%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of March 15, the health system was reporting 25 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 337 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 7.8%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since March 2: Adams Elementary (1), Borah High (3), Capital High (1), Garfield Elementary (3), Hillside Jr. High (1), Horizon Elementary (1), Maple Grove Elementary (1), Monroe Elementary (1), Morley Nelson Elementary (1), North Jr. High (1), Riverglen Jr. High (1), South Jr. High (1), Trail Wind Elementary (1), West Jr. High (2), White Pine Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for March 2-15: Centennial High (3), Eagle High (5), Mountain View High (1), Renaissance High (1), Rocky Mountain High (4), Eagle Middle (3), Heritage Middle (1), Lake Hazel Middle (3), Meridian Middle (1), Star Middle (1), Barbara Morgan STEM Academy (3), Galileo STEM Elementary (1), Hillsdale Elementary (2), Joplin Elementary (1), Mary McPherson Elementary (1), Pepper Ridge Elementary (1), Siena Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 47,943, Adams 332, Bannock 8,126, Bear Lake 363, Benewah 641, Bingham 4,474, Blaine 2,206, Boise 317, Bonner 3,050, Bonneville 13,230, Boundary 830, Butte 201, Camas 71, Canyon 25,115, Caribou 630, Cassia 2,883, Clark 55, Clearwater 1,011, Custer 236, Elmore 1,653, Franklin 1,100, Fremont 1,052, Gem 1,709, Gooding 1,275, Idaho 1,168, Jefferson 2,630, Jerome 2,524, Kootenai 16,973, Latah 2,863, Lemhi 511, Lewis 382, Lincoln 488, Madison 6,622, Minidoka 2,299, Nez Perce 3,419, Oneida 333, Owyhee 1,025, Payette 2,404, Power 636, Shoshone 1,027, Teton 1,119, Twin Falls 9,082, Valley 813, Washington 1,186.