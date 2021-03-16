High-risk Idaho residents 16 and older can get COVID-19 vaccines by April 12

The Idaho Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing partnered with the Saint Alphonsus Health System on a vaccination effort. Courtesy of Saint Alphonsus

Idaho residents at least 16 years old with an underlying health condition can get the COVID-19 vaccine by April 12 at the latest.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee this week voted on whether to allow high-risk residents in Idaho between ages 16 and 44 to be prioritized before those 35 and older. All Idaho residents at least 16 years old will be eligible for the vaccine by April 26.

Idaho health officials sped up vaccine rollout last week after vaccine providers reported a sudden lull in appointment demands. Because vaccine appointments were sitting unfilled, residents 55 and older who are at high risk of the coronavirus became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday — weeks earlier than expected.

Eligibility will open up to anyone 55 and older — regardless of underlying health conditions — next week on March 22.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said the current schedule should now allow demand to keep up with the state’s supply of vaccinations, as Idaho opens up eligibility to about 200,000 more residents every two weeks.

“We now have a schedule that is quite aggressive,” Jeppesen said during a press conference Tuesday.

About 75,000 are now pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine, and about 8,500 of those are currently eligible for the vaccine and are being scheduled appointments, Jeppesen said.

More than 60% of Idaho residents 65 and older have received at least a first shot, Jeppesen said. About 2% of Idaho residents have missed their second-dose vaccines compared to 3.4% nationwide, Jeppesen said.

Idaho has been receiving just over 50,000 vaccine doses every week. This week, Idaho will also receive 2,500 Johnson & Johnson single-shot doses.

Eligibility opens up to residents 45 and older, first for only those with underlying health conditions, by March 29. Eligibility opens up to anyone 45 and older April 5. Remaining essential workers will not be prioritized but vaccinated based on the age groups they fall under.