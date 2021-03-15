Idaho adds more than 400 new coronavirus cases; 7-day average continues to rise

Idaho added more than 400 new coronavirus cases over the past two days, with hot spots in East Idaho continuing to report higher than usual case loads.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 421 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases from Sunday and Monday. Ada County (47,857 total) reported 88 new cases and Canyon County reported 56 new cases (25,077 total).

In comparison to apparently steady case counts in the Treasure Valley and other parts of the state, the Idaho Falls region again reported relatively high case counts. Bonneville County reported 96 new confirmed and probable cases (13,142 total). This past Friday, Health and Welfare said Bonneville County was one of the week’s hot spots — along with Madison and Jefferson counties — because it had one of the highest infection rates in the state.

The seven-day average for new Idaho coronavirus cases has increased the past eight reporting days in a row, growing from 255.4 to 335.4.

Other counties reporting confirmed and probable cases from Sunday and Monday include: Bannock (13 new, 8,112 total), Bingham (18 new, 4,463 total), Boise (1 new, 317 total), Bonner (6 new, 3,044 total), Boundary (1 new, 827 total), Camas (1 new, 71 total), Caribou (1 new, 629 total), Franklin (2 new, 1,098 total), Fremont (6 new, 1,050 total), Gooding (2 new, 1,275 total), Idaho (2 new, 1,168 total), Jefferson (16 new, 2,612 total), Jerome (3 new, 2,520 total), Kootenai (37 new, 16,961 total), Latah (12 new, 2,861 total), Lemhi (3 new, 511 total), Madison (28 new, 6,600 total), Minidoka (1 new, 2,299 total), Nez Perce (12 new, 3,415 total), Shoshone (4 new, 1,024 total), Teton (1 new, 1,117 total), Twin Falls (6 new, 9,078 total), Valley (1 new, 813 total), Washington (4 new, 1,184 total).

A total of 175,657 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began in Idaho last March.

Health and Welfare also reported six new deaths from Sunday and Monday, including people from Ada (2 new, 444 total), Canyon (3 new, 284 total) and Valley (1 new, 7 total) counties. At least 1,916 Idahoans have died due to COVID-19.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 525,422, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 202,520 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 7,320 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,265 admissions to the ICU and 9,790 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of March 14, the health system was reporting 19 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 389 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 4%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of March 14, the health system was reporting 21 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 299 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 7.7%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since March 2: Borah High (3), Capital High (1), Garfield Elementary (3), Hillside Jr. High (1), Horizon Elementary (1), Maple Grove Elementary (1), Morley Nelson Elementary (1), North Jr. High (1), Riverglen Jr. High (1), South Jr. High (1), Trail Wind Elementary (1), West Jr. High (2).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for March 2-15: Centennial High (3), Eagle High (5), Mountain View High (1), Renaissance High (1), Rocky Mountain High (4), Eagle Middle (3), Heritage Middle (1), Lake Hazel Middle (3), Meridian Middle (1), Star Middle (1), Barbara Morgan STEM Academy (1), Galileo STEM Elementary (1), Hillsdale Elementary (2), Joplin Elementary (1), Mary McPherson Elementary (1), Pepper Ridge Elementary (1), Siena Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 47,857, Adams 332, Bannock 8,112, Bear Lake 362, Benewah 640, Bingham 4,463, Blaine 2,201, Boise 317, Bonner 3,044, Bonneville 13,142, Boundary 827, Butte 201, Camas 71, Canyon 25,077, Caribou 629, Cassia 2,881, Clark 54, Clearwater 1,011, Custer 235, Elmore 1,649, Franklin 1,098, Fremont 1,050, Gem 1,706, Gooding 1,275, Idaho 1,168, Jefferson 2,612, Jerome 2,520, Kootenai 16,961, Latah 2,861, Lemhi 511, Lewis 381, Lincoln 488, Madison 6,600, Minidoka 2,299, Nez Perce 3,415, Oneida 332, Owyhee 1,024, Payette 2,400, Power 635, Shoshone 1,024, Teton 1,117, Twin Falls 9,078, Valley 813, Washington 1,184.