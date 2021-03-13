Boise, Idaho Falls account for more than half of state’s newest COVID-19 cases

Idaho’s seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases has experienced a slight uptick over the last two days.

The average crested 300 cases per day on back-to-back days for the first time in about a month, coming in at 302.3 on Friday and 329.3 on Saturday. Idaho’s seven-day average had not been above 300 since Feb. 14 (324.7).

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 293 new confirmed and probable cases Saturday, for a total of 175,236 to date. Health and Welfare estimates that 97,468 of those patients have recovered.

With one new coronavirus-related death added in Ada County (442 total), the Gem State has lost 1,910 residents to the virus. The case fatality rate is about 1.09%. According to updated demographics from Health and Welfare, the latest death in Ada County was a woman in her 60s.

Of the 25 counties that added new cases Saturday, eight saw double-digit increases. Ada County led the way with 83 new cases (47,769 total). Bonneville, home to the city of Idaho Falls, was close behind with 75 new cases (13,046). The two counties accounted for 53.9% of Saturday’s new cases.

Bannock (26 new, 8,099 total), Madison (21 new, 6,572 total), Bingham (19 new, 4,445 total), Canyon (15 new, 25,021 total), Jefferson (15 new, 2,596 total) and Twin Falls (12 new, 9,072 total) also experienced significant increases.

The other counties reporting new cases were Benewah (1 new, 640 total), Boise (1 new, 316 total), Bonner (1 new, 3,038 total), Boundary (1 new, 826 total), Butte (1 new, 201 total), Cassia (2 new, 2,881 total), Elmore (3 new, 1,649 total), Jerome (1 new, 2,517 total), Kootenai (2 new, 16,924 total), Lemhi (1 new, 508 total), Minidoka (2 new, 2,298 total), Nez Perce (1 new, 3,403 total), Owyhee (2 new, 1,024 total), Payette (1 new, 2,399 total), Shoshone (1 new, 1,020 total), Teton (5 new, 1,116 total) and Washington (1 new, 1,180 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 509,642, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 193,800 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 7,299 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,260 admissions to the ICU and 9,778 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of March 12, the health system was reporting 14 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 434 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 4%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of March 12, the health system was reporting 30 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 371 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 7.7%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since March 2: Borah High (3), Capital High (1), Garfield Elementary (3), Hillside Jr. High (1), Horizon Elementary (1), Maple Grove Elementary (1), Morley Nelson Elementary (1), North Jr. High (1), Riverglen Jr. High (1), Trail Wind Elementary (1), West Jr. High (2).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for Feb. 28-March 13: Centennial High (2), Eagle High (6), Mountain View High (1), Renaissance High (1), Rocky Mountain High (4), Eagle Middle (3), Heritage Middle (2), Lake Hazel Middle (2), Sawtooth Middle (1), Star Middle (1), Barbara Morgan STEM Academy (1), Christine Donnell School of the Arts (1), Galileo STEM Elementary (1), Hillsdale Elementary (3), Joplin Elementary (1), Mary McPherson Elementary (1), Pepper Ridge Elementary (1), Siena Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 47,769, Adams 332, Bannock 8,099, Bear Lake 362, Benewah 640, Bingham 4,445, Blaine 2,201, Boise 316, Bonner 3,038, Bonneville 13,046, Boundary 826, Butte 201, Camas 70, Canyon 25,021, Caribou 628, Cassia 2,881, Clark 54, Clearwater 1,011, Custer 235, Elmore 1,649, Franklin 1,096, Fremont 1,044, Gem 1,706, Gooding 1,273, Idaho 1,166, Jefferson 2,596, Jerome 2,517, Kootenai 16,924, Latah 2,849, Lemhi 508, Lewis 381, Lincoln 488, Madison 6,572, Minidoka 2,298, Nez Perce 3,403, Oneida 332, Owyhee 1,024, Payette 2,400, Power 635, Shoshone 1,020, Teton 1,116, Twin Falls 9,072, Valley 812, Washington 1,180.