Coronavirus
Vaccine clinics aim to reach front-line workers, farmworkers, Latinos. Details here
People of color and underrepresented groups in Idaho — particularly Latinos — are still getting vaccinated at lower rates than their white counterparts, despite bearing the brunt of the pandemic.
With food processing workers, farmworkers, grocery store employees and other groups in priority 2.3 now eligible for vaccines, some providers are holding clinics specifically for them, Spanish-speakers or others from underrepresented groups.
The following list will be continually updated as more vaccine clinics are publicized:
Saint Alphonsus clinic
- Who: The clinic held spots for people from Black/African Diaspora/Latinx/disproportionately affected communities of currently eligible groups, which now includes 65 and older, manufacturing and food processing workers, farmworkers, grocery store employees and other agricultural workers.
- When: March 11 and March 13
- Where: Gordmans at 2260 N. Eagle Road in Meridian
- Requires appointment? Yes. Fill out this form: https://bit.ly/3vdZgLq or visit this page for more information.
Family Medicine Health Center clinic
- Who: Any farmworker, including migrant workers
- When: March 20
- Where: Saltzer Health, 215 E. Hawaii Ave. in Nampa
- Requires appointment? Yes. Call 208-514-2529.
Community Council of Idaho clinic
- Who: Farmworkers
- When: March 23
- Where: Community Council of Idaho, 317 Happy Day Blvd. #180 in Caldwell
- Requires appointment? Yes. Call 208-318-1326.
To add a clinic to the list, please contact the reporter at nfoy@idahostatesman.com
