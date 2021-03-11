Vaccine clinics aim to reach front-line workers, farmworkers, Latinos. Details here

People of color and underrepresented groups in Idaho — particularly Latinos — are still getting vaccinated at lower rates than their white counterparts, despite bearing the brunt of the pandemic.

With food processing workers, farmworkers, grocery store employees and other groups in priority 2.3 now eligible for vaccines, some providers are holding clinics specifically for them, Spanish-speakers or others from underrepresented groups.

The following list will be continually updated as more vaccine clinics are publicized:

Saint Alphonsus clinic

Who : The clinic held spots for people from Black/African Diaspora/Latinx/disproportionately affected communities of currently eligible groups, which now includes 65 and older, manufacturing and food processing workers, farmworkers, grocery store employees and other agricultural workers.

: The clinic held spots for people from Black/African Diaspora/Latinx/disproportionately affected communities of currently eligible groups, which now includes 65 and older, manufacturing and food processing workers, farmworkers, grocery store employees and other agricultural workers. When: March 11 and March 13

March 11 and March 13 Where : Gordmans at 2260 N. Eagle Road in Meridian

: Gordmans at 2260 N. Eagle Road in Meridian Requires appointment? Yes. Fill out this form: https://bit.ly/3vdZgLq or visit this page for more information.

Family Medicine Health Center clinic

Who: Any farmworker, including migrant workers

Any farmworker, including migrant workers When : March 20

: March 20 Where : Saltzer Health, 215 E. Hawaii Ave. in Nampa

: Saltzer Health, 215 E. Hawaii Ave. in Nampa Requires appointment? Yes. Call 208-514-2529.

Community Council of Idaho clinic

Who : Farmworkers

: Farmworkers When : March 23

: March 23 Where : Community Council of Idaho, 317 Happy Day Blvd. #180 in Caldwell

: Community Council of Idaho, 317 Happy Day Blvd. #180 in Caldwell Requires appointment? Yes. Call 208-318-1326.

To add a clinic to the list, please contact the reporter at nfoy@idahostatesman.com