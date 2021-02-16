Idaho averaged fewer than 160 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past three days

Over the holiday weekend, Idaho averaged just under 160 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the state’s seven public health districts reported a combined 381 new confirmed cases and 98 new probable cases, for a total of 479 new cases Tuesday. Those figures also include cases from Sunday and Monday, as Health and Welfare no longer updates on Sundays and Monday was Presidents Day.

Four new coronavirus-related deaths were announced between Blaine (1 new, 16 total), Kootenai (2 new, 172 total) and Lincoln (1 new, 11 total) counties. Meanwhile, Health and Welfare removed one death each from Bannock (92 total) and Canyon (266 total) counties.

Idaho has lost 1,808 residents to the virus, with a case fatality rate of about 1.08%.

The largest confirmed case increases over the last three days were seen in Ada (95 new, 39,071 total), Canyon (56 new, 20,679 total), Kootenai (51 new, 14,497 total) and Bonneville (41 new, 8,637 total) counties.

The other counties adding confirmed cases were Adams (1 new, 257 total), Bannock (21 new, 4,588 total), Benewah (4 new, 431 total), Bingham (3 new, 2,516 total), Blaine (13 new, 1,922 total), Bonner (10 new, 2,351 total), Boundary (3 new, 384 total), Butte (2 new, 158 total), Cassia (3 new, 2,427 total), Elmore (8 new, 1,220 total), Franklin (4 new, 844 total), Fremont (6 new, 866 total), Gem (2 new, 1,319 total), Gooding (5 new, 906 total), Idaho (1 new, 876 total), Jefferson (7 new, 1,745 total), Latah (13 new, 2,488 total), Lewis (1 new, 276 total), Madison (10 new, 5,365 total), Minidoka (1 new, 1,888 total), Nez Perce (3 new, 3,033 total), Payette (6 new, 1,882 total), Shoshone (2 new, 930 total), Teton (1 new, 607 total), Twin Falls (8 new, 6,926 total) and Washington (1 new, 846 total).

Southwest District Health removed one confirmed case from Owyhee County (866 total). Cases are sometimes removed when an investigation determines an individual’s permanent residence is in another county, health district or state.

To date, Idaho has reported 136,619 confirmed and 31,432 probable cases of COVID-19. More than 90,000 people are presumed to have recovered.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 259,424, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 123,978 people have received only their first dose.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 6,933 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,206 admissions to the ICU and 9,292 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Feb. 15, the health system was reporting 31 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 418 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 6%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Feb. 15, the health system was reporting 25 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 321 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 8.2%.

Testing totals: Health and Welfare reported that 625,319 people had been tested statewide. About 21.8% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases for Feb. 2-15: Boise High (1), Borah High (7), Capital High (5), Dennis Technical Education Center (1), Fairmont Junior High (2), Garfield Elementary (1), Hidden Springs Elementary (1), Highlands Elementary (1), Hillside Junior High (1), Horizon Elementary (1), Les Bois Junior High (2), Liberty Elementary (1), Lowell Elementary (1), Maple Grove Elementary (1), River Glen Junior High (1), Riverside Elementary (1), Timberline High (1), Trail Wind Elementary (7), West Junior High (1), Whitney Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for Feb. 2-15: Centennial High (4), Central Academy (1), Eagle High (2), Meridian High (1), Eagle Middle (1), Lake Hazel Middle (1), Lewis and Clark Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (2), Desert Sage Elementary (1), Discovery Elementary (1), Hillsdale Elementary (1), Mary McPherson Elementary (1), Pepper Ridge Elementary (2), River Valley Elementary (1), Seven Oaks Elementary (1), Silver Sage Elementary (1).

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 39,071, Adams 247, Bannock 4,588, Bear Lake 244, Benewah 431, Bingham 2,516, Blaine 1,922, Boise 229, Bonner 2,351, Bonneville 8,637, Boundary 384, Butte 158, Camas 52, Canyon 20,679, Caribou 327, Cassia 2,427, Clark 44, Clearwater 746, Custer 175, Elmore 1,220, Franklin 844, Fremont 866, Gem 1,319, Gooding 906, Idaho 876, Jefferson 1,745, Jerome 1,946, Kootenai 14,497, Latah 2,488, Lemhi 396, Lewis 276, Lincoln 370, Madison 5,365, Minidoka 1,888, Nez Perce 3,033, Oneida 212, Owyhee 866, Payette 1,882, Power 454, Shoshone 930, Teton 607, Twin Falls 6,926, Valley 633, Washington 846.