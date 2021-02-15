Saint Alphonsus to move COVID appointments to mass vaccination clinic in Meridian

Capt. Allyson Howarth administers a COVID-19 nasal swab test to a patient in the parking lot of Saint Alphonsus Health Plaza in Meridian in December. The Idaho National Guard was deployed to assist health workers. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Saint Alphonsus Health System will move previously scheduled appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine in Boise and Nampa to a mass vaccination clinic in Meridian starting Thursday.

The 50,000-square-foot site in the former Gordmans department store at The Village in Meridian is more centrally located and will help streamline vaccination services, said Jennifer Misajet, regional chief nursing officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System, in a news release Monday.

“By consolidating all these clinics to one central and easily accessible location with convenient parking, we will be able to streamline the vaccination process and reduce the disruption and inconvenience to patients and staff at our hospitals and family medicine clinic locations,” Misajet said.

Saint Alphonsus said its hospitals and clinics have administered more than 25,000 doses so far. Patients who have appointments scheduled for Boise or Nampa hospitals are being notified of the change, the statement said.

Misajet said CenterCal Properties, owner of The Village, has made the space available. Norco is also donating wheelchairs for patients who need them.