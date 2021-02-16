Boise State will allow 900 fans to attend men’s basketball series against Utah State

Junior guard Devonaire Doutrive and the Boise State men’s basketball team host Utah State on Wednesday and Friday at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State Athletics

Boise State will allow 900 fans to attend men’s basketball games this week at ExtraMile Arena, despite a Central District Health order that limits gatherings to less than 50 people.

The Broncos host first-place Utah State at 7 p.m. Wednesday (CBS Sports Network) and 8 p.m. Friday (Fox Sports 1).

The university said its plan was “reviewed” by Central District Health, but CDH does not endorse or approve of such gatherings at this time because of the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“This is a decision that has been vetted by health experts, and one we are comfortable making,” Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey said in a statement. “As we have evaluated every possible opportunity, the health and safety of our student-athletes has been our top priority, and it always will be. Our health and wellness team has tackled the challenges of COVID phenomenally well over the course of this past year, and there isn’t a plan we have worked on where the health and safety of all competitors wasn’t at the forefront of our decision-making process.

“Knowing we can provide both a safe environment while playing in front of Bronco Nation makes this an opportunity I know our student-athletes will be excited for.”

Student-athletes and Boise State staff will still be tested for COVID-19 ahead of both games. Fans will not be tested for the virus, but will have to clear a temperature and health screening prior to entry. Masks will be required for all attendees at all times.

Central District Health’s order prohibits large gatherings at events such as concerts and sporting events. Gatherings of 50 or more people, both public and private, are prohibited. Those limits are still in place, a CDH spokesperson said last week, despite a plan released from the executive director of the Idaho State Board of Education, in consultation with the governor’s office, that permits up to 40-percent capacity at four-year public university venues.

“With some of the larger venues that intend to have controlled audience sizes, we have worked with them to review their plans to ensure safe measures are in place and provide feedback,” Central District Health said in a statement last week. “But we do not endorse those plans or gathering sizes that exceed 50.

“We appreciate our communities doing the best they can to follow the order and advisory both still in effect.”

Tickets will go on sale later Tuesday and will be sold to members of the Bronco Athletic Association and basketball season ticket holders based on priority point ranking before going on sale to the general public. BAA members will receive an email with instructions on how to purchase tickets when it is their turn to do so. Tickets for each game range from $30-$40. Boise State will reserve 200 tickets for students.

Twenty members of Boise State’s spirit squad will cheer at the games, and they must first pass a COVID-19 test.

“This is a team that our fans deserve to see play in person, and our student-athletes deserve the opportunity to play in front of Bronco Nation,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said in a statement. “I’m grateful for this opportunity, and I’m appreciative that our health and wellness team has put together a plan that allows us to play in a safe environment.”

Boise State said it is also evaluating attendance capacity for other athletic events moving forward.

UTAH STATE AT BOISE STATE

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday and 8 p.m. Friday

Where: ExtraMile Arena

TV: CBS Sports Network (Wednesday), Fox Sports 1 (Friday)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM (Bob Behler, Abe Jackson)

Records: Boise State 16-4, 12-3 MW; Utah State 14-5, 11-2 MW

Series: Utah State 34-16

Last meeting: Boise State won 70-61 on Feb. 8, 2020, in Logan, Utah

Vegas line: Boise State by 1

KenPom rating: Boise State 63; Utah State 48

KenPom & ESPN predictions

Ken Pomeroy, who created the popular college basketball statistical website KenPom.com, ranks every Division I team using an adjusted efficiency margin, which Pomeroy defines as the difference between a team’s offensive and defensive efficiency.

According to Pomeroy’s detailed statistical analysis, Boise State has a 53% chance of beating Utah State. His score prediction is a 69-68 BSU victory.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index: Boise State has a 57.2% chance of winning with a predicted point differential of 1.9.