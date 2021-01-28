Large gatherings violate Idaho’s COVID health orders. But that hasn’t stopped big events

Across the state, groups of any more than 10 people are banned — but that hasn’t stopped all kinds of businesses from hosting large events.

Gov. Brad Little’s COVID-19 order, most recently updated Dec. 30, prohibits large gatherings including concerts and weddings. But businesses are still allowed to operate if they meet certain restrictions, creating a gray area.

For instance, in Caldwell on Jan. 9, you could go to a concert with Flesh Bone from hip hop group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. The event took place at King Legend Hall, billed as a nightclub. Mike Nikitas, who put on the concert, originally estimated attendance at 330 people but later revised that to 280.

“Gatherings of more than 10 people, both public and private, are prohibited,” Little’s order says.

If people meet in groups smaller than that, they must socially distance. Concerts, festivals, conferences, parades, weddings and sporting events are all listed by name as “gatherings” not allowed.

“The 10-person gathering limitation is included in the governor’s statewide public health order to minimize disease transmission at social events where people tend to let down their guard about distancing and masks,” Marissa Morrison Hyer, a spokesperson for Little, said in an email.

There are exemptions. Bars, restaurants and nightclubs can be open as long as patrons remain seated and tables are spaced at least 6 feet apart. Religious, political or educational activities are also allowed. So are athletic events.

Exemptions to ‘stay healthy’ order

The restaurant exemption is how the Sapphire Room in Boise, in the Riverside Hotel, has been able to host concerts and other events.

“We’ve got full food and beverage services, so it’s not different than any other restaurant,” said Kristen Jensen, partner at Johnson Brothers Hospitality, which both owns and manages the Riverside. “The only difference is that you do have to purchase a ticket to be able to eat there and have dinner there.”

No more than 60 people can attend the events, she said, which is about 30% capacity. Staff members take their own temperatures as well as that of the guests, and other safety requirements — masks, a new HVAC system, plexiglass barriers — are also in place.

Andrew Luther, general manager of the Ford Idaho Center and the Nampa Civic Center, said that when there are large events at those places, the staff reaches out to Southwest District Health to make sure staff members are doing everything they can to keep people safe when they host events.

At a recent hot tub sale held at the Ford Idaho Center, teams set capacity limits, required masks, had multiple sanitizing efforts, and gathered everyone’s contact information at the door in case contact tracing was necessary. During that event, Luther said, the center was acting as a storefront, so it was exempt from the 10-person limit.

“There’s no difference between us having a spa sale, for example, or going to Home Depot to buy a lawnmower, because we have all the same practices and protocols in place,” he said. “And I’d argue hosting a sale with us to be more advantageous, because we have the ability to space things out so much more compared to cramped aisles and things that a large department store might have.”

Luther said his teams had turned down potential events that they would love to host but don’t feel comfortable with.

King Legend Hall would be able to have people in attendance as a night club, but the requirements on gathering limits still apply. A Statesman reporter who called King Legend Hall twice for this story was unable to leave a voicemail.

“I did it because it was planned for months in advance,” Nikitas said in a phone call Tuesday.

People had to wear masks to get in, although he wasn’t sure if they wore them once inside. He said he couldn’t say how far apart people were from each other during the show, which started around 9 p.m. after doors opened at 7 p.m.

It’s possible that the Idaho Legislature may lift the ban. Legislation to end the restrictions passed the House on Monday in a 55-15 vote, but it would also have to pass a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

In the meantime, however, the gathering limit remains in place.

Nikitas said he felt it was unfair that large chain stores were able to have as many people as they wanted, while other stores were shutting down.

He said that while he didn’t regret hosting the concert, he wouldn’t be doing it again any time soon. Nikitas said he wasn’t sure if anyone had gotten sick from the event.

“I sure hope they didn’t,” he said.

