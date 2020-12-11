Health officials warned against large holiday gatherings. Eagle officials held one anyway

Eagle officials knew that COVID-19 meant that a citywide Christmas celebration might not be safe.

That didn’t stop the city from hosting a tree lighting Saturday, Dec. 5, with at least 50 people, many of whom were unmasked.

The event was significantly smaller than past years’ events. Called “Eagle Country Christmas,” the event usually has a large market of vendors with choir performances, activities for children and a tree lighting.

“We scrapped the majority of the event this year, but kept the tree lighting in order to provide a bit of the traditional holiday spirit that our community has come to love,” Ellen Mattila, spokesperson for the city of Eagle, told the Statesman.

The event was outside and lasted less than a hour, Mattila said, and included signs asking guests to wear masks and physically distance.

But a video of the event recorded live to the Eagle Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page shows that social distancing was largely not followed. Some attendees wore face coverings, but many did not appear to.

The event happened after officials from the Central District Health Department, which makes recommendations for Ada County, told organizers that they would be unable to support the larger event. Department spokesperson Christine Myron told the Statesman on Thursday that CDH was unaware of organizers asking about the smaller tree lighting event.

“The state order limits gathering sizes, CDH’s public health order for Ada County limits gathering sizes, and CDH’s public health advisory strongly recommends that people avoid any social gatherings, even those among family members who do not live in the same household,” Myron said in an email. “Per the statewide order, public health districts are prohibited from making exemptions for gathering sizes.”

Tree lighting violated governor’s order

Eagle officials had asked the health district to weigh in after a City Council special meeting on Nov. 19, just days after Gov. Brad Little had moved Idaho back to Stage 2 of the state’s reopening plan and the night Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that she would begin enforcing a mask order in Boise.

Photos and videos show that at least 50 people attended the tree lighting. Little ordered that gatherings be 10 people or fewer.

“We recognize the desire to celebrate the holidays and commend and support those who are finding safe alternatives that comply with the public health order,” Myron said. “Disregard for these public health and safety measures, which are in the best interest of our community members, is disappointing and stands the chance of bringing dangerous outcomes for our families, neighbors, and local businesses during an especially critical time in this response.”

At the meeting, council members were torn on how, if at all, they should have a holiday celebration.

Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce told the council that Central District Health was advising that events be smaller than 50 people. “I know there’s a lot more than 50 people in Albertsons, Walmart, stuff like that, so I just wanted to see what you guys thought,” Pierce said.

He said health officials were seeing spread primarily in small family gatherings, and that the tree-lighting could actually curb the virus’s spread.

“If we don’t create this environment for people to come to, they’re probably going to do more at their homes, where it’s actually being spread,” he said.

Kenny Pittman, the council president, said there was no way Eagle Country Christmas could go forward following those guidelines but that it should go forward anyway. He said people in the community had been responsible in policing themselves by staying home when not feeling well.

“We’ve gotten a lot taken away from us this year in 2020, and in my personal opinion, I don’t think we need to take this away from the community,” Pittman said, adding that he wanted to be there to “push that button and light that tree.”

Council Member Miranda Gold disagreed. She said Eagle should do its part to try to limit the spread of COVID.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for us to continue to hold an event where we know that more than 50 people will be there,” she said, adding later, “It puts vulnerable people in our community at risk.”

Council Member Brad Pike said he favored hosting the event and asking the public to “do their part.” Earlier in the meeting, he said he didn’t think masks were effective unless people also covered their eyes.

No vote was taken.

In Eagle as of Thursday morning, Central District Health reported that 1,599 people had confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 284 people were probably infected.