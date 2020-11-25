Think you have COVID-19? Want to get tested? Here’s where you can go in Boise area

As coronavirus cases continue to mount around Idaho, getting tested for the virus has never been more important.

Idaho health districts reported over 1,500 confirmed and probable cases on Monday, and that number skyrocketed past 1,900 on Tuesday, proving that COVID-19 continues to be a problem. Travel and family gatherings will be on the rise with the Thanksgiving holiday, meaning the virus spread could get even worse, and testing will be at a premium the next few weeks.

Do I need a test?

The CDC recommends getting a coronavirus test if you start to feel symptoms, have been in close contact with someone who was confirmed to have the virus, or have been asked to get tested by a health care provider or public health entity.

If you start to feel ill, getting a coronavirus test is your best option. According to the CDC, the most common COVID-19 symptoms include the following:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Nearly all pharmacies and medical clinics that offer testing will have a screening process that will determine whether or not you are eligible for testing. Before getting a test, consult with your medical provider if possible.

Here are some of the resources you have at your disposal when considering whether or not to get tested.

Tests at pharmacies

A number of options are available for at-home testing, as several grocery stores and pharmacy chains have tests available. Included below are some of the options for at-home tests and tests that can be handled at pharmacies.

Albertsons and Safeway

Albertsons and Safeway locations around Idaho offer free COVID-19 tests for residents that can be shipped directly to homes, thanks to a grant from the Idaho State Board of Pharmacy. The saliva tests — which typically return results within 72 hours — can be shipped after filling out a form with your local pharmacy.

To get an in-home test, Idaho residents can head to www.scheduletest.com and fill out a questionnaire that is reviewed by their local Albertsons or Safeway pharmacist. Later, the pharmacy will reach out and schedule a time for the test to be picked up or delivered.

Contact your local Albertsons or Safeway for more information.

Rite Aid

Rite Aid is offering no-charge testing for those age 13 or older, whether or not you have symptoms. Rite Aid uses self-swab nasal tests that are overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, and tests are available seven days a week. Testing will be unavailable on Thanksgiving and on Friday, Nov. 27.

In Idaho, there are four Rite Aid locations that offer testing:

Boise: 5005 West Overland Road

Meridian: 3250 S. Eagle Road

Caldwell: 2107 Blaine St.

McCall: 451 Deinhard Lane

To schedule an appointment, go to www.riteaid.com and register.

Walgreens

According to its website, Walgreens has three testing sites available in the Treasure Valley that offer coronavirus tests that can return results in roughly 72 hours:

Boise: 4924 W. Overland Rd.

Meridian: 1570 E. Fairview Ave.

Nampa: 932 Caldwell Blvd.

The available Walgreens tests cost $129, according to its website. To schedule a testing time, go to www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing for more information.

Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer locations are currently offering antibody tests in all Idaho stores for those who think they might have previously caught the coronavirus and are not currently showing symptoms.

The tests are a finger-prick blood sample that cost $25 and will typically provide results in 15 minutes. Antibody tests are done by licensed health professionals at Fred Meyer pharmacies.

To schedule an appointment, go to www.fredmeyer.com/health/pharmacy/covid-care.

Ridley’s Pharmacy

Coronavirus tests are available at Ridley’s Pharmacy locations in the Treasure Valley. An appointment must be made. Cost of tests vary by applicant. There are three locations to choose from:

Kuna: 1403 N. Meridian Road

Star: 9732 W. State St.

Middleton: 430 E. Main St.

To schedule a time for a test, go to doineedacovid19test.com for more information.

Testing at hospitals or medical clinics

Hospital groups and clinics around the Treasure Valley offer testing, though you should consult with your physician beforehand if possible.

St. Luke’s

Coronavirus tests are available through St. Luke’s Health System if certain criteria are met. As of Tuesday, Nov. 24, St. Luke’s offers testing for patients with COVID-19 symptoms — as confirmed through the myChart self-triage tool or via nurse triage by phone at 208-381-9500 — and asymptomatic patients who meet a specific set of circumstances, according to St. Luke’s website.

Asymptomatic patients should be tested ahead of a planned surgery that would involve exposure to a person’s breath or airway, or transfer from a St. Luke’s hospital to a high-risk living facility.

Because of limited testing resources, all other asymptomatic people cannot be tested. If you were potentially exposed to a coronavirus case but do not feel symptoms, St. Luke’s recommends isolating, physically distancing, wearing masks, washing your hands and disinfecting high-tough surfaces.

Sample collections for symptomatic people are by appointment only. Times can be scheduled using myChart or by phone at 208-381-9500. Testing can be done at the following locations:

Boise: St. Luke’s Clinic – Idaho Pulmonary Associates at 2051 E. Summersweet Dr.

Meridian: St. Luke’s Clinic – Ada Medical Associates at Portico East, 3399 E. Louise Dr.

Nampa: Call the St. Luke’s triage phone number at 208-381-9500 for screening and triage. A staff member will do a risk assessment over the phone and provide the next steps.

If you have severe symptoms, visit an emergency department immediately for treatment.

Saint Alphonsus

At Saint Alphonsus, a health care provider will determine whether someone needs to be tested. The hospital group follows CDC guidelines as to whether or not someone should be tested, according to its website.

Saint Alphonsus offers two places for drive-up testing in Ada and Canyon counties:

Meridian: Meridian Health Plaza Urgent Care, 3025 West Cherry Lane - 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Nampa: 1524 12th Ave. Road, between the 12th Avenue Emergency Department and the Nampa Recreation Center - 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

To schedule a test online, go to www.saintalphonsus.org/coronavirus/test-scheduling for more information.

Primary Health

Primary Health clinics offer coronavirus tests for both those feeling symptoms and those without symptoms, according to its website. Appointments for tests can be scheduled by calling the numbers listed with the clinics below.

For patients feeling coronavirus symptoms who are older than 18, choose from the following options:

Boise: 1907 S. Broadway Ave. - 208-345-1222

Boise: 1475 N. Cole Rd. - 208-809-2880

Garden City: 5601 W. Chinden Blvd. - 208-809-2865

Nampa: 700 Caldwell Blvd. - 208-466-6567

Caldwell: 512 N. 21st Ave. - 208-809-2875

For children 17 or younger:

Meridian: Pediatric Urgent Care at 3280 E. Lanark Dr. - 208-377-4400

For those without symptoms who want testing:

Boise: 1475 N. Cole Rd. - 208-809-2880

Nampa: 1375 N. Happy Valley Rd. - 208-809-2869

Saltzer Health

Saltzer Health has four urgent care clinics open for coronavirus testing, though appointments must be made beforehand. All four clinics are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Meridian: 2840 S. Meridian Road

South Nampa: 215 E. Hawaii Ave..

North Nampa: 9850 W. St. Luke’s Drive

Caldwell: 512 E. Elm St.

To make an appointment at the Caldwell facility, you must download the TrueCare4You app to your smartphone or tablet. To access the app, see www.truecare4you.com or us the QR code.

To schedule an appointment at one of the other clinics, go to saltzerhealth.com/coronavirus for more information.

Valor Health

For those in Emmett, screening can be done through Valor Health, as its urgent care is located at 1102 E. Locust St. Those who can be tested are people showing COVID-19 symptoms, people who have been exposed to a confirmed case, and those who have been asked by a health care provider to be tested.

Valor Health is currently limiting the number of asymptomatic people to be tested. The clinic is open for testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Know of a testing facility we missed? Email jscholl@idahostatesman.com to notify us, and we will add it to the list.