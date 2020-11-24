Idaho reports more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases in one day as 7-day average peaks again

Idaho recorded 1,596 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday and 341 new probable cases, for a combined total of 1,937 new cases statewide in one day, again marking a new record high for one day.

The state’s seven-day rolling average also peaked Thursday, at 1,436.7, the highest it has been during the pandemic.

Also, 12 more COVID-19-related deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 881 people lost. Canyon County reported four new deaths and Twin Falls County reported three new deaths. Nez Perce, Bingham, Fremont, Bonner and Bonneville counties recorded one new death each.

Ada County reported 271 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the countywide total to 20,925 infections confirmed, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Canyon County reported 262 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the countywide total to 13,051 infections confirmed, according to Southwest District Health.

Gem County confirmed 40 new cases Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 676 cases confirmed. The entire population for Gem County is a little over 18,000 people.

Kootenai County also saw a large one-day increase, recording 220 new confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Panhandle Health District. That brings Kootenai County’s total number of confirmed cases to 6,386.

Since the pandemic reached Idaho, there have been 81,113 confirmed cases. The state also has reported 14,021 probable cases and estimated that 38,397 people have recovered from the virus.

Other counties to confirm new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday included: Nez Perce 102 (2,016 total), Latah 16 (1,571 total), Idaho 15 (669 total), Clearwater 38 (464 total), Lewis 8 (172 total), Bannock 52 (2,591 total), Bear Lake 2 (144 total), Bingham 25 (1,736 total), Butte 2 (104 total), Caribou 2 (261 total), Franklin 22 (502 total), Adams 1 (79 total), Owyhee 25 (564 total), Payette 26 (1,310 total), Washington 25 (607 total), Benewah 12 (258 total), Bonner 42 (799 total), Boundary 4 (153 total), Shoshone 7 (460 total), Boise 1 (99 total), Elmore 11 (619 total), Valley 3 (186 total), Blaine 26 (1,154 total)*, Cassia 53 (1,925 total), Gooding 8 (672 total), Jerome 23 (1,530 total), Minidoka 24 (1,550 total), Twin Falls 82 (5,463 total), Bonneville 55 (5,506 total), Fremont 13 (631 total), Jefferson 11 (1,148 total), Lemhi 1 (371 total), Madison 61 (3,536 total), Teton 5 (404 total)

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 3,762 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 701 admissions to the ICU and 4,882 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Nov. 23, the health system was reporting 142 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 520 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 23%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Nov. 22, the health system was reporting 75 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 283 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 26.1%.

Boise School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff since Nov. 17: Amity Elementary (1), Boise High (4), Borah High (5), Capital High (2), Collister Elementary (1), District Services (3), Fairmont Junior High (1), Frank Church High (1), Grace Jordan Elementary (2), Hidden Springs Elementary (1), Highlands Elementary (1), Hillcrest Elementary (3), Hillside Junior High (2), Les Bois Junior High (4), Liberty Elementary (2), Madison Early Childhood Education Center (1), Maple Grove Elementary (1), Morley Nelson Elementary (1), North Junior High (1), Roosevelt Elementary (1), South Junior High (3), Taft Elementary (2), Timberline High (5), Trail Wind Elementary (1), Valley View Elementary (1), Washington Elementary (1), Whittier Elementary (2).

West Ada School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff for the weeks of Nov. 10 through Nov. 23: Centennial High (5), Central Academy (1), Eagle Academy (1), Eagle High (28), Idaho Fine Arts (1), Meridian Academy (2), Meridian High (16), Mountain View High (25), Renaissance High (6), Rocky Mountain High (22), Virtual High School (1), Crossroads Middle (2), Eagle Middle (2), Heritage Middle (5), Lake Hazel Middle (1), Lewis and Clark Middle (1), Lowell Scott Middle (10), Meridian Middle (5), Pathways Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (7), Star Middle (8), Victory Middle (7), Virtual Middle (1), Barbara Morgan STEM (1), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (3), Chaparral Elementary (1), Chief Joseph School of the Arts (1), Christine Donnell (3), Desert Sage Elementary (2), Discovery Elementary (2), Eagle Elementary School of the Arts (3), Eliza Hart Spalding STEM (3), Frontier Elementary (2), Hillsdale Elementary (3), Hunter Elementary (3), Lake Hazel Elementary (5), Mary McPherson (4), McMillan Elementary (1), Meridian Elementary (6), Pepper Ridge (3), Peregrine Elementary (2), Pleasant View Elementary (1), Ponderosa Elementary (2), Prospect Elementary (2), River Valley Elementary (),4 Seven Oaks Elementary (3), Siena Elementary (1), Silver Sage Elementary (1), Star Elementary (2), Summerwind STEM Academy (1), Ustick Elementary (6).

Testing totals: At the end of the day Tuesay, Health and Welfare reported that 460,021 people had been tested statewide. About 17.7% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Counties with community spread: All counties except Adams have been announced to have community spread.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 20,925, Adams 79, Bannock 2,591, Bear Lake 144, Benewah 258, Bingham 1,736, Blaine 1,154, Boise 99, Bonner 799, Bonneville 5,506, Boundary 153, Butte 104, Camas 40, Canyon 13,051, Caribou 261, Cassia 1,925, Clark 40, Clearwater 464, Custer 124, Elmore 619, Franklin 502, Fremont 631, Gem 676, Gooding 672, Idaho 669, Jefferson 1,148, Jerome 1,530, Kootenai 6,386, Latah 1,571, Lemhi 371, Lewis 172, Lincoln 278, Madison 3,536, Minidoka 1,550, Nez Perce 2,016, Oneida 101, Owyhee 564, Payette 1,310, Power 363, Shoshone 460, Teton 404, Twin Falls 5,463, Valley 186, Washington 607.