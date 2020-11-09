Coronavirus: Another Idaho health district is overwhelmed. Utah gets a mask mandate.

Health officials in yet another Idaho district are warning that they are overwhelmed with coronavirus cases to the point where contact tracing has become increasingly difficult.

The recent surge in cases within the North Central District public health area has caused delays for its investigation teams to the point where it’s impossible for district staff to contact all new cases or their close contacts, according to a news release.

“We are facing significantly increased levels of community transmission, we need the community’s help to reduce the numbers,” Carol Moehrle, North Central District public health director, said in the release.

The health district is asking anyone who is awaiting a test result or tests positive to take their own preventative measures to protect those around them.

Last week four of Idaho’s seven health districts announced similar issues, saying the rise in cases has reduced the ability to contact each person who tested positive.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Idaho and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Idaho coronavirus vaccine committee wants early distribution

In an effort to get coronavirus vaccines to people more quickly, the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee recommended that the state accept early distribution of a vaccine. The committee met Friday and recommended the move, which is ultimately up to Gov. Brad Little.

The move would allow enrolled providers to receive vaccines 24-48 hours sooner, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. If Idaho goes forward with early distribution, a limited number of vaccines would be sent to the state but would not be used without a recommendation from a federal advisory committee.

Health officials said that the vaccine likely would first be available to health care providers, essential workers, those 65 or older and those in the high-risk categories.

Utah governor enacts mask mandate amid rising cases, hospitalizations

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

As Idaho’s governor continues to face calls for a statewide mask mandate, one of the state’s southern neighbors has decided to heed similar calls.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, a Republican, announced a 14-day coronavirus order that includes a statewide mandate on masks, as well as restrictions on social gatherings and an increase in COVID-19 testing, according to KSL, a Salt Lake City-based television station. Herbert announced the new order in a video released late Sunday night.

Utah health officials said during a news conference Monday that they hope the health order will be the beginning of the end in the state’s spike in cases, which has slammed hospitals.

“This will be the start of us being able to save our health care system,” Utah Department of Health state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said Monday.

Herbert was optimistic that people will follow the order and that the state would see a decrease in cases because of the statewide order.

Idaho reports six deaths, over 600 new coronavirus cases Sunday

The Gem State’s seven-day moving average for coronavirus cases is now 1,129.8 cases per day, the highest it’s ever been. Idaho has seen this average grow for seven straight days as of Sunday.

Health officials around Idaho reported 633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, as well as six new deaths. Pairs of deaths were reported in Ada and Bonneville counties, which brings the death totals for each to 193 and 43, respectively. Single deaths were reported in Fremont and Canyon counties.

The two deaths in Bonneville County were said to be both men, one in his 80s and the other in his 70s, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health. Since the pandemic began, 691 Idahoans have died of the coronavirus.

Ada County reported the most new cases Sunday with 265. The county has averaged 209 new cases each day for the past week. The county has reported 16,784 cases of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Several Idaho counties reported double-digit totals on Sunday, including Canyon (72 new), Bonneville (68), Kootenai (53), Twin Falls (38), Madison (33), Jefferson (19), Elmore (18) and Bonner (10).

As of Sunday, there are 62,915 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho, as well as 10,196 probable cases. Of those with the virus, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare estimates 32,702 have recovered.

All of Idaho’s 44 counties have confirmed cases of the coronavirus: Ada 16,519, Adams 68, Bannock 2,071, Bear Lake 101, Benewah 196, Bingham 1,389, Blaine 934, Boise 81, Bonner 522, Bonneville 4,091, Boundary 108, Butte 97, Camas 38, Canyon 10,296, Caribou 247, Cassia 1,502, Clark 36, Clearwater 166, Custer 92, Elmore 453, Franklin 352, Fremont 506, Gem 427, Gooding 555, Idaho 430, Jefferson 891, Jerome 1,208, Kootenai 4,690, Latah 1,068, Lemhi 310, Lewis 106, Lincoln 234, Madison 2,658, Minidoka 1,243, Nez Perce 1,155, Oneida 76, Owyhee 395, Payette 1,070, Power 331, Shoshone 309, Teton 315, Twin Falls 4,343, Valley 140, Washington 463.