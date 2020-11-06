Idaho Statesman Logo
Boise limits leaf bag removal as too many workers are out because of COVID-19 spread

Starting Monday, the city of Boise will limit the number of bags of leaves that residents may put out for trash and compost collection because too many of the workers are not on the job, a result of the coronavirus.

“Republic Services, who collects Boise’s trash, recycling and compost, is experiencing staffing shortages related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a news release from the city.

To keep essential garbage service operating, some new restrictions have been implemented.

Paper leaf bag collection will be reduced from a maximum of 10 bags per week to five bags per week until further notice. Area residents with a glass cart will have those services suspended until Nov. 30. Curbside glass recycling customers are encouraged to use glass drop-off locations or hold on to glass until service resumes.

Large-item collection is also suspended indefinitely, except for previously scheduled pickups.

There are several locations around Boise where residents may take leaves themselves, and on Monday, there will be four more leaf drop-off spots.

Current leaf-drop locations:

Additional locations, available on Monday:

For more information on trash and compost pickup, residents may visit curbitboise.org.

