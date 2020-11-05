Central District Health warns of ‘alarming’ COVID-19 numbers in Ada County

Kimberly Link, the communicable disease control manager for Boise-based Central District Health, was the bearer of bad news for anyone tuning in to the live broadcast of the health district’s board meeting Wednesday night.

Ada County appears to be on pace to report more new cases of COVID-19 this week than ever before.

“It’s pretty clear that the measures that we have in place right now are not sufficient to keep our case counts in check,” Link told the CDH board. “… And to put that plainly, we’re asking folks to live a lot more as though there were stay-at-home orders in place, even though we don’t have them, just because our case numbers, they are so high. We realize that being out in the community right now, there is a risk of COVID.”

For the week of Oct. 25-31, Ada County added 1,330 new cases of the coronavirus for an average of 39.45 cases per 100,000 people. Those figures rival the peak in cases the county saw in July, when case counts rose to as many as 1,504 in a single week.

“We’re sitting at almost 40 cases per 100,000 population right now, which is, in my perspective, an alarming place to be,” Link said.

The rise in cases has led to an increase in infections among Ada County’s long-term care facilities, where residents are among the most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Link said there are 33 facilities with active cases of the virus. Of Idaho’s 664 coronavirus-related deaths, at least 309 have been long-term care residents, according to the most recent data available from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Link said Ada County also saw its second case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) in an Ada County child. The first case was reported last Friday, and Link said the second case was reported Wednesday morning. There have been five known cases of MIS-C documented statewide.

In both cases, Link said the children had a family member who tested positive for the virus. The children went through quarantine without symptoms but developed a high fever and signs of severe inflammation about a month later.

“That inflammation can cause damage to different organs, and it can cause heart failure, kidney failure. It can be a life-threatening illness,” Link said. “Thankfully, in this case, both received appropriate medical care and do seem to be doing OK.

“… I think it’s a scary reminder that these situations, while they’re rare, they do occur, and they are something that we do need to keep in mind.”

Ada County added 166 new confirmed cases and 110 new probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The county’s seven-day moving average of new confirmed cases stands at 148.7 per day, a rate not seen since July.