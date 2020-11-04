Idaho sets records yet again for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

Idaho broke its single-day record for new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, and hospitalizations have reached an all-time high.

The state added 883 new confirmed cases Wednesday, the second-most since the pandemic began, according to an analysis of data published by the seven public health districts and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Health and Welfare also added 333 new probable cases for a total of 1,216 new cases — topping the record of 1,181 from Tuesday. Idaho’s seven-day moving average of new and confirmed cases was at 481.3 per day on Oct. 1 and has since increased by 95.2% to 939.4 cases per day through Wednesday.

The United States as a whole recorded more than 100,000 new coronavirus infections for the first time on Wednesday, according to The Washington Post.

Hospitalizations for patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 reached an all-time high of 296 in Idaho as of Monday, according to data provided by Health and Welfare from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The previous high was 286 on Oct. 26.

Idaho announced 16 new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday between 12 counties. It is the fifth time in the past 10 days the state has added double-digit deaths in a single day. Idaho has lost 664 residents to the virus with a case fatality rate of about 0.97%.

Bannock (17 total), Canyon (116 total), Cassia (11 total) and Twin Falls (52 total) counties reported two new deaths each, while Ada (185 total), Bingham (25 total), Bonneville (40 total), Caribou (5 total), Jefferson (5 total), Lincoln (6 total), Madison (6 total) and Minidoka (10 total) counties added one death each.

Eastern Idaho Public Health said the Jefferson death was a male in his 60s, the Bonneville death was a female in her 80s, and the Madison death was a female in her 90s. According to Southeastern Idaho Public Health, the Bannock deaths included a male in his 70s and a male in his 80s, the Bingham death was a female in her 60s and the Caribou death was a female in her 70s. The remaining deaths were all individuals 70 or older, according to updated demographics from Health and Welfare.

Idaho has seen 59,400 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, plus 9,134 total probable cases. Health and Welfare estimates 31,210 of those cases have recovered.

Six counties saw increases of 50 or more new confirmed cases on Wednesday: Ada (166 new, 15,828 total), Canyon (142 new, 9,929 total), Twin Falls (113 new, 4,099 total), Bonneville (82 new, 3,916 total), Kootenai (65 new, 4,418 total) and Madison (59 new, 2.540 total).

The other counties reporting new confirmed cases were Adams (3 new, 64 total), Bannock (16 new, 1,987 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 75 total), Benewah (4 new, 191 total), Bingham (16 new, 1,332 total), Blaine (10 new, 895 total), Boise (2 new, 74 total), Bonner (5 new, 488 total), Boundary (2 new, 98 total), Butte (1 new, 91 total), Caribou (2 new, 231 total), Cassia (8 new, 1,416 total), Clark (1 new, 34 total), Clearwater (2 new, 151 total), Custer (1 new, 90 total), Elmore (5 new, 436 total), Franklin (1 new, 334 total), Fremont (2 new, 488 total), Gem (7 new, 405 total), Gooding (11 new, 536 total), Idaho (7 new, 413 total), Jefferson (6 new, 856 total), Jerome (41 new, 1,135 total), Latah (25 new, 1,023 total), Lemhi (3 new, 283 total), Lincoln (8 new, 223 total), Minidoka (7 new, 1,189 total), Nez Perce (18 new, 1,024 total), Oneida (1 new, 68 total), Owyhee (5 new, 381 total), Payette (15 new, 1,043 total), Power (1 new, 325 total), Shoshone (1 new, 292 total), Teton (7 new, 290 total), Valley (3 new, 131 total) and Washington (8 new, 450 total).

Idaho reports first flu deaths of season

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare confirmed the first influenza-related deaths of the 2020-21 season on Wednesday. Both individuals also were infected with the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

The patients included a Blaine County man older than 60 and a Twin Falls County woman older than 80. The deaths will be counted as both flu-related and COVID-19-related, because both are listed as underlying causes on the death certificate, Health and Welfare spokesperson Niki Forbing-Orr said.

“The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reminding Idahoans that both infections can be serious, and there is concern that co-circulation and co-infection with influenza and COVID-19 viruses could be especially harmful, particularly among adults already at increased risk of influenza-related complications,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, the Idaho influenza surveillance coordinator, in a news release.

“I encourage everyone to get their annual flu vaccine as soon as possible to reduce the chance of getting the flu. This is extremely important this season.”

On average, 41 influenza-related deaths occur each year in Idaho, mostly among people older than 50.

Influenza is a contagious virus that causes respiratory illness in 5% to 20% of the population every year. Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, chills or fatigue. Although most people who get the flu recover after a few days, some people may develop serious complications, leading to hospitalization and even death.

Influenza can be prevented with an annual flu vaccine, and Health and Welfare advises everyone over 6 months of age to get a vaccine. The flu vaccine does not prevent COVID-19, does not cause a person to test positive for COVID-19 and does not make people susceptible to COVID-19, IDHW said.

“Fighting one disease is hard enough on the body, add another and complications become more likely,” said Melody Bowyer, South Central Public Health District Director, in a statement. “Help us protect you by getting a flu shot and taking precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

DAILY DETAILS

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 2,730 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 566 admissions to the ICU and 4,070 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Nov. 3, the health system was reporting 100 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 533 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 17%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Nov. 3, the health system was reporting 49 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 339 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 11%.

Boise School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff since Nov. 3: Amity Elementary (1), Boise High (2), Capital High (1), North Junior High (1), South Junior High (1), Timberline High (1), West Junior High (1), Whittier Elementary (4).

West Ada School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff for the weeks of Oct. 18-31: Centennial High (2), Eagle High (6), Meridian High (10), Mountain View High (7), Renaissance High (1), Rocky Mountain High (4), Eagle Middle (2), Heritage Middle (1), Lake Hazel Middle (2), Lewis and Clark Middle (3), Lowell Scott Middle (3), Meridian Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (2), Star Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (2), Chief Joseph School of the Arts (1), Discovery Elementary (1), Eagle Hills Elementary (1), Eliza Hart Spalding Stem Academy (1), Galileo STEM Academy (1), Hillsdale Elementary (1), McMillan Elementary (3), Meridian Elementary (1), Paramount Elementary (1), Peregrine Elementary (1), Pioneer School of the Arts (1), River Valley Elementary (3).

Testing totals: At the end of the day Wednesday, Health and Welfare reported that 395,676 people had been tested statewide. About 15% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Counties with community spread: All counties except Adams have been announced to have community spread.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 15,828, Adams 64, Bannock 1,987, Bear Lake 75, Benewah 191, Bingham 1,332, Blaine 895, Boise 74, Bonner 488, Bonneville 3,916, Boundary 98, Butte 91, Camas 36, Canyon 9,929, Caribou 231, Cassia 1,416, Clark 34, Clearwater 151, Custer 90, Elmore 436, Franklin 334, Fremont 488, Gem 405, Gooding 536, Idaho 413, Jefferson 856, Jerome 1,135, Kootenai 4,418, Latah 1,023, Lemhi 283, Lewis 92, Lincoln 223, Madison 2,540, Minidoka 1,189, Nez Perce 1,024, Oneida 68, Owyhee 381, Payette 1,043, Power 325, Shoshone 292, Teton 290, Twin Falls 4,099, Valley 131, Washington 450.