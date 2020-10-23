Coronavirus: An Adams County high school reports cases among students, staff

An Adams County high school announced that two students and two school staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

Council High School announced the four positives in a Facebook post Thursday morning. Of the students who tested positive, one is a 10th-grader and the other is a 6th-grader, according to the post. They are in the same family.

For the staff positives, one is a part-time high school staff member and the other works with grades K-8. Students and staff who have been in close contact with the staff and students will start a 14-day quarantine.

The school was closed at 4 p.m. Thursday to be cleaned and disinfected so students can be back in class on Monday, according to the post. All after-school activities were also canceled for Thursday.

According to the school district’s website, the wearing of masks or face coverings is a personal choice and not mandated, but all staff have been provided masks.

School officials wrote they are working with the Adams County Health Center to monitor the situation.

The cases came the same week that the Adams County commissioners issued a resolution that the county is “open for business and back to normal.”

Idaho health officials reported a record total of 974 new coronavirus cases Thursday — consisting of 777 confirmed and 197 probable cases.

Thursday’s total is the most new cases of the coronavirus in Idaho reported in a day, breaking the previous record of 940 cases, set Tuesday. The now-third-highest total was reported Wednesday with 905 new combined cases.

In addition to the new cases, Idaho health districts also reported nine new deaths relating to the coronavirus. Pairs of deaths were reported in both Bonneville and Gooding counties. Single deaths were reported in Ada, Canyon, Gem, Madison and Twin Falls counties.

Idaho’s coronavirus death count is at 561 as of Thursday. The state pushed past the 50,000 case mark on Thursday, as it now has 50,154 coronavirus cases since the virus first reached the state.

The new record of single-day COVID-19 cases is due in large part to Ada County, as Idaho’s most populous county reported 231 new confirmed cases on Thursday. Ada now has 14,024 cases of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Canyon County reported 89 confirmed cases Thursday, being its total to 8,889. Coronavirus cases in Twin Falls County continue to surge, as the county reported 99 confirmed cases and grew its total to 3,231 as of Thursday.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported of those who had the virus, 27,221 are presumed to have recovered. The department also reported 57 new cases among health care workers, and that total now stands at 3,582.

IDHW says 363,048 people have been tested for the coronavirus, with about 13.8% of tests returning negative.

Coronavirus cases have been reported in all of Idaho’s 44 counties: Ada 14,024, Adams 30, Bannock 1,567, Bear Lake 62, Benewah 165, Bingham 1,200, Blaine 804, Boise 60, Bonner 408, Bonneville 3,333, Boundary 63, Butte 79, Camas 33, Canyon 8,889, Caribou 188, Cassia 1,121, Clark 33, Clearwater 112, Custer 83, Elmore 364, Franklin 275, Fremont 358, Gem 351, Gooding 410, Idaho 309, Jefferson 748, Jerome 890, Kootenai 3,490, Latah 835, Lemhi 169, Lewis 71, Lincoln 125, Madison 1,951, Minidoka 1,022, Nez Perce 669, Oneida 39, Owyhee 346, Payette 955, Power 304, Shoshone 241, Teton 249, Twin Falls 3,231, Valley 102, Washington 395.