These county commissioners in Idaho show egregious failure of COVID-19 leadership

By Scott McIntosh, Opinion editor

Idaho is experiencing a tremendous failure of leadership that threatens to worsen the impact of coronavirus on our public health and our economy.

The latest example comes from Adams County, where commissioners issued a resolution on Oct. 19, making clear that they’re not worried about COVID-19.

“Whereas, Adams county citizens are more than capable of self-government and controlling their lives, businesses, and decisions regarding their own health care without interference from any government agency or bureaucrat,” the resolution reads. “Whereas, We are the least regulated county in the state and have the least cases with zero death solely caused by Covid-19.”

Put this in the category of “this isn’t going to age well.”

“Whereas, Adams County rescinds all orders, recommendations, and restrictions put in place by policies relating to covid-19,” the resolution continues. “And we resolve that Adams County is open for business and back to normal.”

The resolution is signed by commissioners Joe Iveson, Mike Paradis and Viki Purdy. Purdy also is a Southwest District Health board member who posted on social media conspiracy theories and false information about the coronavirus.

Granted, Adams County has been fortunate to have avoided any sort of outbreak of coronavirus, with just 32 cases so far, the lowest cumulative incidence rate in the state, and two deaths.

Adams County, home to Council and New Meadows, is one of the least populated counties in Idaho, with around 4,300 people over a wide geographic area, which probably helps explain its low case numbers.

Still, it’s irresponsible to declare your county “back to normal” while there’s still a global pandemic going on and the potential for spread remains high.

What a contrast from a video shared Thursday morning on Twitter by Idaho Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, who is heeding the call to take COVID-19 seriously.

You can read my full column on the issue here.

Endorsements update: Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District

In the race for the 2nd Congressional District between longtime incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Simpson and Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher, our endorsement is now posted online.

ICYMI: That constitutional amendment on your ballot

Perhaps you’ve received your absentee ballot and were surprised to see a question of a constitutional amendment, HJR4. Perhaps you’ve been hearing whispers about it but don’t know much about it.

We dug into it and got the details, and our editorial board weighed in on whether you should vote "yes" or "no" on this somewhat important measure.

Ada County Commission races

Two of the races we’ve been following closely are the two seats up for election on the Ada County Commission. In District 1, Democratic incumbent Diana Lachiondo is facing a challenge from Republican Ryan Davidson. In District 2, in an open seat to replace Rick Visser, Democrat Bill Rutherford is facing off against Republican Rod Beck.

Two of the races we've been following closely are the two seats up for election on the Ada County Commission. In District 1, Democratic incumbent Diana Lachiondo is facing a challenge from Republican Ryan Davidson. In District 2, in an open seat to replace Rick Visser, Democrat Bill Rutherford is facing off against Republican Rod Beck.

The editorial board has weighed in on both of these races and made recommendations in both.

State legislative races so far

We’re in the home stretch now. We’ve interviewed candidates in state legislative districts 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 22. Here’s a breakdown of where we are so far:

Still to come: endorsements in two more District 14 races.

U.S. Senate endorsement

In the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Jim Risch and Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan, the Idaho Statesman editorial board recommends that voters retire Risch and send Jordan to the Senate.

Ada County Highway District

We have finished our final interviews with all of the Ada County Highway District candidates, so we’ll be rolling out those endorsements soon.

U.S. House of Representatives, 1st Congressional District

In the race for the 1st Congressional District between incumbent Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher and Democrat Rudy Soto, that endorsement is scheduled to come out sometime next week, as well.

