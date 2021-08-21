U of Idaho students, staff have new way to get from Boise area to Moscow campus: Fly

After the silver, black and gold Vandal airplane destined for Boise rolled up to the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport terminal, University of Idaho President Scott Green called the inaugural flight a “big win for the Palouse.”

The airport welcomed Green and other local leaders Wednesday to celebrate the first Alaska Airlines departure to the Treasure Valley.

In a speech, Green thanked Moscow, Pullman, Washington State University, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Latah County for supporting the effort to bring Boise flights to Pullman.

“This is truly an all ships rise kind of moment for our community on the Palouse,” he said.

University of Idaho mascot Joe Vandal, on the runway at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, waves goodbye to the inaugural Alaska Airlines Flight 2496 to Boise. Zack Wilkinson Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Green told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News afterward that this has been a goal of his since he first became U of I’s president in 2019. He met with Alaska Airlines’ senior management team in person in Seattle and had “frank conversations” about what it would take to provide Boise flights.

Green said most of the university’s students come from the Treasure Valley. Providing direct flights to Boise will benefit enrollment by making traveling back and forth convenient for those students and their families, Green said. The 5-1/2-hour drive from Boise is nearly 300 miles one way.

“We are a destination campus,” Green said. “We’re not a campus where people commute to come in to go to school. We’re a campus where people live here.”

He also said the flight also connects the university to its Boise campus and to legislators at the state Capitol.

University of Idaho President Scott Green speaks to a crowd at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport before the flight. Zach Wilkinson Moscow-Pullman Daily News

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

As part of an agreement with the airline, the university will guarantee payments of as much as $500,000 a year for three years if the flights do not make at least a 10% profit. The Pullman-Moscow airport will waive its landing fees for Boise flights and has pledged at least $25,000 toward advertising the new route.

Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Director Tony Bean said he has talked to Alaska Airlines about the possibility of Boise flights every year since he became director a decade ago.

“It’s a major milestone in getting something that the community badly needs,” Bean said.

Tim Ackman, corporate sales manager for Alaska Airlines, said the new flight, offered five days a week, will provide a crucial north-south link in the Pacific Northwest.

“Now, it’s just a short flight instead of a long drive,” he said.

He said Alaska Airlines has more nonstop destinations and daily departures from Boise than any other airline. It recently added nonstop flights to Chicago and Austin, Texas.

“This winter we’ll have up to 30 daily nonstop departures from Boise to 14 destinations around the nation,” he said.

The airport is continuing to work with Alaska Airlines to potentially provide nonstop flights to Denver. The Pullman-Moscow airport is also planning to construct a new 50,000-square-foot terminal with four gates that is expected to open in 2023.

The Idaho Statesman contributed.