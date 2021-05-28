It’s been a decade since you could fly regularly from Boise to Moscow. U of I found a fix

Alaska Airlines will start scheduling flights between Moscow-Pullman and Boise, following an agreement with the University of Idaho. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Alaska Airlines will soon offer flights between the Moscow-Pullman Airport and the Boise Airport.

The airline halted services to Boise from Moscow-Pullman more than 10 years ago, and University of Idaho President C. Scott Green said the university has lost around 200 students per year because of the inaccessibility of the Moscow campus to Boise-area residents.

The State Board of Education on Thursday authorized the University of Idaho to enter into an air services agreement with Alaska Airlines that guarantees the airline a maximum of $500,000 per year for three years, if the scheduled flights do not break even.

As part of the agreement, Alaska Airlines will have daily flights five days a week between Moscow-Pullman and Boise. If successful, the airline may agree to schedule more flights, Green said. The flights will be on Alaska Airlines’ 76-seat Bombardier Q400.

According to the service agreement, for all completed flights between Moscow-Pullman and Boise over the next three years, Alaska will calculate its aggregate revenue from the flights and subtract it from the cost of service. If there is a deficit in the calculation, the university will pay that deficit, up to $500,000 per year.

“The Treasure Valley is our largest market for recruiting students,” Green told the board Thursday. He added that university staff members are also required to travel to Boise during legislative sessions.

Green said the financial risk of the university’s guarantee will be worth it if U of I can recruit the lost 200 students per year.

Following the State Board’s authorization, Green said the university plans to sign the agreement and may make an announcement about the flights next week.