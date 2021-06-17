You can now fly on 2 new flights from Boise. A 3rd is coming in August, a 4th in November

The inaugural direct flight from Boise to Chicago takes off on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Boise Airport. Alaska Airlines announced it will begin nonstop service from the Boise Airport to Pullman-Moscow and Phoenix along with the new Austin and Chicago services. smiller@idahostatesman.com

Tickets for non-stop flights between Boise and Pullman-Moscow are on sale now.

Alaska Airlines and the University of Idaho announced Thursday that the new service will begin Aug. 18.

The announcement came as Alaska Airlines began direct daily flights from Boise to Chicago O’Hare, and to Austin, Texas, on Thursday.

The airline also announced that new seasonal daily flights would start between Boise and Phoenix on Nov. 19 and end April 18, 2022.

Air service from Pullman-Moscow directly to Boise has not been available for about a decade. Air service between Boise and nearby city Lewiston was terminated in 2018, leaving travelers with the only option to route their trip through Seattle.

The new service comes from a University of Idaho and Alaska Airlines agreement. As part of the agreement, the university will guarantee profit for the first three years of flight service. It will pay up to $500,000 each year if the airline does not make 10% more than the cost of operations on the service.

People stand in line to board the inaugural direct flight from Boise to Chicago on Thursday. Sarah A. Miller smiller@idahostatesman.com

“This flight eases travel burdens for much of north-central Idaho, adding a cost-effective and timely choice for travel for business, government, education and the general public,” said U of I President Scott Green. “The value to our students and their families and the potential this has to increase enrollment makes this guarantee a good business decision for the university.”

Flights from Boise to Moscow leave at 11:10 a.m. Mountain time five days a week, every day except Tuesday and Saturday. The flights are about an hour long. Flights from Moscow to Boise leave at 11:55 a.m. Pacific time, according to the Alaska Airlines booking website.

Joe Vandal in the pilot’s seat. The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Board of Directors has talked for years about adding a flight to Boise. Melissa Hartley University of Idaho Photographic Services

“All of us from the city of Moscow are excited about Boise service from our airport,” said Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert, vice chair of the airport board. “This has been something that all of us have been working on for a number of years. Special thanks to President Green and the University of Idaho for their role in helping bring Boise air service back to the region.”