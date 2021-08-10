27-story apartment building in downtown Boise would be Idaho’s tallest building

A 27-story luxury apartment building in downtown Boise could knock off the Eighth & Main building as Boise’s tallest building.

Oppenheimer Development Corp. announced Tuesday that it plans to put up 297 apartments at 1115 W. Idaho St., on what is now a parking lot next to the Record Exchange. The building would also include ground-floor retail space, covered public parking and a rooftop pool.

Plans calls for the building to top out at 330 feet, or 7 feet taller than the Eighth & Main building completed in 2014. The 27 floors for 12th and Idaho would be nine more than the 18 at Eighth & Main, the state’s tallest building.

The announcement comes as the 10-story 11th and Idaho office building is being completed a block away.

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2022. Plans call for seven floors of parking with 396 spaces, 18 residential floors above the garage, and a two-story amenity deck on top with steps and terraces.

Each residential floor, Oppenheimer said in a news release, will have “unparalleled views of the Foothills, mountains, Boise River, Greenbelt, parks and the city.”

The top of the building — inspired by the Sawtooth Mountains — mimics the profile of a mountain and slopes to the east. It would “capitalize on the spectacular views to the city and Foothills,” Oppenheimer said.

“This highest level of architectural quality will further enhance the Boise urban center for many years to come,” Skip Oppenheimer, president of Oppenheimer Development Corp., said in the release.

For the project, Oppenheimer has teamed with White Oak Realty Partners, a Chicago developer, and Cleveland-based Ponsky Capital Partners.

The proposed building was designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and Associates, which has offices in Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, and Seattle. The architecture firm most recently designed the $2.2 billion O’Hare Global Terminalunder construction at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Oppenheimer built the 14-story One Capital Centerand the 11-story Wells Fargo Center, across Main Street from one another in downtown Boise. It also built the Overland Park Shopping Center at 7109 W. Overland Road and professional business parks in Meridian and Eagle.

The 12th & Idaho building would take the place of a parking lot next to the Record Exchange in downtown Boise. Provided by Oppenheimer Development Corp.