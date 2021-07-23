Developer planned 7-story apartment building near Boise Greenbelt. What just happened

A seven-story apartment building proposed at the site of the Symposion bar has yet to be built, but the owner is already looking to sell.

HBCBP LLC of Atlanta, which shares ownership with Greenstone Properties, which sought unsuccessfully to build a new baseball stadium nearby, is looking for someone else to build the apartment building. It was planned with 169 units, interior parking and commercial space on the bottom two floors.

“The owner would just like to sell it,” Jay Story, owner of the Story Commercial real estate agency, said by phone. “That would include the land and the entitlements, including the schematic designs, and somebody would have to build the project.”

The one-acre property at 2801 W. Fletcher St. is listed for $5.1 million. It’s next to the Interstate 184 Connector and across 27th Street from where St. Luke’s Health System is building a nearly completed orthopedic hospital on the south side of West Fairview Avenue.

Nearby, the proposed 27th and Fairview Apartments, would consist of three buildings, two seven-story apartment buildings with a total of 358 units, and a four-story office building on the southwest corner of 27th Street and Fairview. Each of the apartment buildings would include two floors of retail space.

Another project is planned on the seven acres initially proposed for the baseball stadium. That parcel is bordered by Fairview, Main Street, 27th Street and Whitewater Park Boulevard. Boise developer Roundhouse has plans for 400 apartments in multiple buildings and 70,000 feet of retail space at what’s called Whitewater and Main.

The triangular-shaped Fletcher building would have 5,747 square feet of retail space, which could accommodate two retail shops or two restaurants. It would also offer 172 off-street parking spaces. It was planned for 50 studio apartments, 94 one-bedroom units and 25 two-bedroom apartments with 500 to 1,050 square feet.

The building would feature an interior courtyard and a rooftop patio with views of the nearby Boise Greenbelt.

The project was approved by the Boise Design Review Committee. A new owner would have to develop building plans and obtain a building permit before construction could begin, Story said.

“We’ve had a lot of inquiries,” Story said. “No. 1, everyone seems to want to be located in Boise these days, and No. 2, there’s just not a lot of downtown properties and projects for sale right now.”