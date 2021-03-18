Apartments the size of hotel rooms. Student housing. 4 subdivisions. Coming near you

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around Idaho’s Treasure Valley:

Boise

Subtext Living, formerly known as Collegiate Development Group, is seeking a rezoning that would allow for 175 apartments just a few blocks from the Boise State University campus.

The project, named The Residences on Boise Avenue, would be a three-story building with apartments primarily aimed at Boise State University students and young professionals. It would replace about two dozen single-story apartments now on the property.

Residents have rallied against past versions of the project. The new apartments would replace their affordable units with much more expensive ones, they said. Several residents worried they would not be able to find new homes in the same price range.

The new version of the development has more bedrooms — 547 split among studio, two-bedroom and four-bedroom apartments — and 2,375 space of retail space.

Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the rezone in February. The rezoning of 3.3 acres at 1909 and 2001 W. Boise Ave. would be from C-1D (general commercial with design review) and R-2 (medium density residential) to R-OD/DA (residential office with design review and development agreement).

The Boise City Council is scheduled to hold a hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 30. The meeting will be held in person at Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Ave., but testimony will also be taken online at cityofboise.org/virtual-meetings.

Subtext, formerly the Collegiate Development Group, has proposed a revised version of its previously rejected student apartments at 1909 and 2001 W. Boise Ave. The new proposal calls for 175 apartments and 2,375 square feet of retail space in a three-story building. The previous proposal called for a five-story building. City of Boise filing

—

The Boise City Council unanimously approved a development agreement for 71 “micro-apartments” at 709 N. Cole Road at its meeting on March 9, clearing the way for dozens of tiny apartments near the Boise Towne Square mall.

The Cole Road Apartments will begin at 340 square feet, about the size of a hotel room, according to previous Statesman reporting. City filings show the developer plans to offer these apartments “at or near” $1,048 monthly for a studio, with one-bedroom apartments going for “slightly higher.”

“I think this small area is really ripe for some additional housing, and I really hope this is the beginning of a trend,” City Council President Elaine Clegg said.

The Cole Road Apartments are planned just south of Emerald Street on a parcel next to the east boundary of the Boise Towne Square mall. Seventy-one apartments would be built next to the Ridenbaugh Canal. ALC Architecture via city of Boise

—

Trout Architects, on behalf of property owner Nguyen Hong, is seeking a permit to build a restaurant at 6565 W. Fairview Ave., the former site of Las Mariachis, which burned in 2019.

It’s unclear from the permit file what kind of restaurant is planned. The project would mimic the design of the previous restaurant and have 3,285 square feet. The estimated cost to rebuild is $612,000.

Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview Avenue was destroyed in a late-night fire on Feb. 5, 2019. Boise Fire Department investigators determined the blaze started in a rear corner of the building, but were unable to determine the cause. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

—

The city of Boise is seeking a permit to install four prefabricated metal shelters, three that are 20-by-24-feet and one a 40-foot octagon, at Bowler Park, 4403 S. Surprise Way.

The 25-acre site in Southeast Boise was acquired from Beth and Bruce Bowler in 1995.

The park, which is scheduled to be completed in summer 2021, will preserve much of the site’s sagebrush stands. It will include a 1.25-acre fenced dog park with two shade shelters and a dog water fountain, a skateboard/scooter plaza, outdoor fitness equipment, a bocce ball court, a playground, mister poles and a restroom.

—

Dave Moorhouse of McCarter-Moorhouse LLC is seeking a permit to build three two-story townhouses at 2711 W. Woodlawn Ave. Each unit would have between 1,401 and 2,500 square feet.

—

Fancy Pants clothing store is seeking a permit to relocate into the vacated Bank of the West space at 825 W. Idaho St.

The space is more than twice as large as the current store at 1519 W. Grove St.

—

Clay by Shay, an art studio and gallery, seeks an occupancy permit for a shop at 3017 W. State St.

The shop was previously occupied by flower and plant shop A Succulent Day before it relocated to 2753 W. State St.

—

Meridian

Corey Barton is seeking to build 56 single-family homes on 10 acres south of West Overland Road and west of South Linder Road, according to city filings.

The project goes before the Meridian City Council at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.

—

Brighton Development is seeking to build 49 single-family homes on 19 sacres at 4020 N. Black Cat Road. The development will also have 11 common lots.

The project is scheduled to go before the Meridian City Council at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.

—

Joe Atalla of Berkeley Communities seeks to build 29 homes on 5 acres at 4700 W. McMillan Road as part of the Daphne Square Subdivision.

The Meridian City Council is scheduled to hold a hearing on the project at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6.

—

Toll Brothers seeks to build 20 homes on 7.4 acres as part of the Oaks North subdivision.

The Meridian City Council is scheduled to hold a hearing on the project at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.

—

Fowler Orthodontics seeks to build a 5,000-square-foot office space at 2015 S. Eagle Road.

—

Human Bean seeks to build a 480-square-foot drive-up coffee shop at 3285 W. Nelis Drive.

—

Wadsworth Development Group has applied to build a 8,200-square-foot building shell that could house two restaurants, according to city filings. One side will have a drive-thru.

The project is valued at $1.3 million and was first reported by BuildZoom.

—

Eagle

The first “infrared sauna studio” in Eagle is scheduled to open at the end of this month, according to a news release.

Perspire Sauna Studio. 2794 S. Eagle Road, will offer 1,500 square feet with 10 private top-of-the-line infrared saunas, according to the release. Each sauna can hold between one and three people and combines infrared rays with “the therapeutic beauty of visible light through color light therapy,” according to the company’s website.

The Eagle location will be the company’s first in Idaho, according to its website.

Perspire’s 10 saunas can each hold between one and three people. Provided by Perspire Sauna Studio

—

Notable

Builders stepped up single-family housing construction in the Treasure Valley in 2020, filing a record 7,100 permits with a combined estimated construction value of $1.7 billion in Ada and Canyon counties, according to data compiled by Construction Monitor.

TOK Commercial Real Estate

Meanwhile, apartments are going up fast across the Treasure Valley, but builders in 2020 sharply reduced the number of new-construction permits they obtained in Ada and Canyon counties, according to data compiled by Construction Monitor.

TOK Commercial Real Estate

That means a slowdown in actual apartment construction is coming.

—

While most states have lost construction jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic, Idaho led the nation in gaining them, a trade association says.

Only eight states added construction jobs from February 2020 to January 2021, the Associated General Contractors said in a news release. Idaho added the most: 4,500, trailed by Utah at 3,300. ID’s percentage increase was by far the largest: 8.2%, followed by Arkansas at 3.6%.

The association says the job declines “underscore the need for federal measures to stem future sector job losses.”

—

$3-per-gallon gasoline has arrived in the Treasure Valley, AAA Idaho said Monday, March 15.

Idaho gas prices rose 17 cents in the prior seven days, the second-highest jump in the U.S. next to Utah, where prices rose by 25 cents. Twenty states had double-digit price increases, AAA said.

Idaho drivers on Monday were paying an average of $2.89 per gallon, 45 cents more than a month ago and 35 cents more than a year ago. The U.S. average was $2.86.

—