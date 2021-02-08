Developer proposes changes to denied student housing. What a Boise commission said

When Subtext, a St. Louis-based development company, first proposed student housing at the southwest corner of West Boise Avenue and South Protest Road, neighbors hated it.

The project would get rid of about two dozen affordable apartments and replace them with nearly 200 student apartments. Those living in the complex near Boise State University, known as Ridenbaugh Place, rallied with state legislators and local activists against the project. Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial of the rezone required for the project; the Boise City Council was split on a decision, forcing Mayor Lauren McLean to break the tie and decide to deny the rezone.

Then Subtext, formerly known as Collegiate Development Group, brought it back again.

This time, the building was shorter — three stories instead of five — and parking was moved underground. The number of bedrooms changed too: Original plans had 196 units with a total of 541 bedrooms, while new plans had only 175 units but with 547 bedrooms. It also introduced 2,375 square feet of retail space it previously lacked, something McLean said in September may sway her on future versions of the project.

But people still had concerns. Even with changes, several people who testified before the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night said the project was effectively the same as the original proposal. Erik Berg, speaking for the South East Neighborhood Association, said he felt the new proposal still lacked diversity in types of housing and did not support a “healthy mix of uses.”

“The city made the right decision in rejecting the previous project,” Berg told the commission. “This project does not address the original reasons for denial. We urge you to reject this project, and afterward, we look forward to working with everyone to figure out a way to get a project that fulfills standards and goals.”

Lori Dicaire, an affordable housing activist, told the commission that it is the city’s responsibility “to drive a hard bargain in the public’s best interest” when pushing projects forward.

“We should make sure that the new building is equitable and mixed-income, while helping Boise’s affordability crisis by requiring the owners to accept Section Eight vouchers,” Dicaire said, speaking of a federal Department of Housing and Urban Development program that provides subsidies to landlords to allow families to be able to afford rent. “The city needs to put its fingers on the scale for housing that is chronically underproduced.”

The five-story Identity Boise apartments, which opened in 2018, loom over the Ridenbaugh Place Apartments across Boise Avenue. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

People also cited concerns on parking, which neighbors say can be hard to come by since the Identity Boise apartments opened in 2018. The proposed apartments would have 274 parking spaces but would offer scooter charging hubs and 550 bike spaces to encourage people to take different forms of transportation, filings show.

Commissioner Milt Gillespie, who last year voted to recommend denial of the rezone, said he felt limited parking spaces would encourage people to use mass transit or bikes. He said he hoped that when the council considered the project next that it would require a more detailed traffic study to address concerns, and while he was concerned about whether the project was truly “mixed-use,” he still felt the proposal met the qualification for a zoning change.

Meredith Stead, chair of the commission, said she was in favor of the density but also was concerned that “there’s work to be done here.” She said she too hoped the City Council would address some of the commissioners’ concerns in its verdict on the project.

“I would like to see some more activation in this big, impactful project that’s going in that could really have a hand in defining this neighborhood,” she said.

The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the project to the Boise City Council, which makes the final decisions on rezones. It was not immediately clear when the project would go before the council.