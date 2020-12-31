An ostrich-meat plant. Boise condos. Subdivisions. What’s coming to your neighborhood

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around Idaho’s Treasure Valley:

Boise

Boyd Yee and the Yick Yee Family Co. are moving forward with plans to build a 6,700-square-foot restaurant and retail building at Bown Crossing approved by Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission in January and upheld by the Boise City Council in July.

The building, which will be a single story tall, has been controversial in part because the applicants requested and obtained a parking reduction, which lowers the number of spaces required, from the 23 required by code to 14.

A rendering of a proposed building at 3047 S. Bown Way.

The building at 3047 S. Bown Way would include multiple tenants.

Boise’s Design Review Committee plans a public hearing on the project at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, virtually at cityofboise.org/virtual-meetings and in person at Boise City Hall.

A restaurant and retail building is planned for 3047 S. Bown Way, the vacant lot to the right of these businesses in Bown Crossing in Southeast Boise. Google Street View

—

Energreen Development Co., an LLC registered to Tim Nau of McCall, is seeking to build 16 one-bedroom condominiums at 1511 S. Robert St., just east of Vista Avenue and north of Overland Road.

Each unit would have about 800 square feet, according to city filings, and would have private balconies or rooftop patios depending on what floor the unit is on. The building would be four stories tall.

Boise’s Design Review Committee plans a public hearing on the project at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, virtually at cityofboise.org/virtual-meetings and in person at Boise City Hall.

A rendering of the proposed condominiums on Robert Street. City of Boise filings

—

Boise developer Clay Carley is seeking to build a three-story building downtown at 113 S. 5th St. with space for retail or a cafe on the ground level and commercial office space above

The building would have large windows and a planted green roof, according to city filings. Nearby (and visible in the rendering for project) are two other Carley projects. One, at 512 W. Grove St., will have 114 units, 50 of which will be for “workforce rates,” according to previous Statesman reporting. It will be six stories tall. The other, at 116 S. 6th St., will be a seven-story apartment building with 60 units. Thanks to a federal tax credit program, 45 of those units will go to people making between 30% and 60% of the area’s median income.

Boise’s Design Review Committee plans a public hearing on the project at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, virtually at cityofboise.org/virtual-meetings and in person at Boise City Hall.

A rendering of an office and mercantile building proposed at 113 S. 5th St. in downtown Boise. City of Boise filings

—

Detail Doctors LLC, a Boise car-detailing company, leased 6,000 square feet of retail space at 3555 W. Wright St., just south of Interstate 84 near the Boise Airport, reports. Cushman & Wakefield Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors.

—

Ada County

American Ostrich Co., owned by Alexander McCoy of Kuna, is seeking a conditional use permit for a livestock harvest and processing plant at 11795 S. Pleasant Valley Road in Kuna.

In a letter explaining the application filed with Ada County, McCoy said the Nampa plant that once processed his ostriches for red meat started turning customers away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so he wants to open his own for his company’s survival.

“This facility will immediately create nine good-paying full-time jobs, and as we will be opening our facility to process livestock for other fellow producers that are suffering from the same COVID-19 processing constraints, we will be relieving the same operational and financial stresses put on other livestock producers, and may end up saving some of their businesses and livelihoods as well,” he wrote.

The plant would be inspected by the USDA and is “virtually noise- and odor-free,” according to filings. It would be on a 121-acre property.

The Ada County Planning and Zoning Commission plans a public hearing on the project at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, in the commissioners’ main hearing zoom at 200 W. Front St.

—

Star

Wade Thomas and Austin Johnson are seeking an annexation, a development agreement and a preliminary plat for a 22-home subdivision at north of New Hope Road, between North Can Ada and North Munger roads.

The project, called the Brietenbach Ridge subdivision, would cover 20.4 acres.

The Star City Council plans a hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Star City Hall, 10769 W. State St.

—

Inspiration Homes Idaho, an LLC registered to Michael Keyes of Star, is seeking to build 49 single-family homes on 9.9 acres for the new Saddlewood Subdivision.

The project would be located on the east side of North Star Road, north of Star Elementary School.

The Star City Council plans a hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Star City Hall, 10769 W. State St.

—

Nampa





Northpoint Recovery, a Boise business that treats addiction and mental illness, is expanding care for 12- to 17-year-olds who do not require inpatient care by opening a second “Imagine” program, at 9292 W. Barnes Drive, off Maple Grove Road in Southwest Boise.

Northpoint opened its first Imagine program in February in Nampa, and it is running at capacity with a waiting list, said Erica Lopez, vice president of Northpoint’s Idaho market. No-cost assessments are available by calling 208-901-8530.

—

Meridian

CTC Telecom, an Internet service provider, is building a one-story office building and a connected warehouse at 1000 S. Industry Way, east of WinCo Foods, BuildZoom.com reports. Construction is projected to cost $7.8 million.

—

Notable

The Ada County Commission voted on Tuesday, Dec. 29, to approve an ordinance allowing planning meetings to be conducted virtually for the next six months to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Meeting notices will include information for the public on how to attend remotely, according to the text of the ordinance.

—