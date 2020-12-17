Houses, a few under $300K. Apartments. Changes at Rite Aid. What’s coming near you

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around Idaho’s Treasure Valley:

Star

An artist's rendering of a house in the planned Moyle Estates subdivision at 9594 W. Beacon Light Road in Star. City of Star filing

The Star City Council voted Tuesday, Dec. 15, to approve the 74-house Moyle Estates subdivision and annex the 28 acres the project would occupy.

The project at 9594 W. Beacon Light Road also would include 12 common lots.

—

With help from a state grant, Star has opened two wireless hot spots, Mayor Trevor Chadwick said in a news release.

The first is at the Star Riverhouse, 960 S. Main St., where two wireless nodes are available to allow people to work wirelessly outside, including from parking lots.

A map indicates where people in Star will be able to connect to wireless hotspots while at the Star Riverhouse. Provided by the city of Star

The second is Hunter’s Creek Park, 1500 N. Star Road, where two nodes are available and a third is coming. The live nodes are near the snack shack, and the third — expected shortly after Christmas — will be in the west parking lot on Floating Feather Road.

A map shows where two open wireless nodes are in Hunter’s Creek Park and where a third will come shortly after Dec. 25. Provided by the city of Star

To access the hotspots, join “City of Star Public WiFi” on your device. There is no password.

—

Boise

The city of Boise is preparing to use $1 million in federal funds to build nine affordable houses in the West Valley neighborhood.

The houses, a mix of detached and duplex single-family houses, would be built at the southwest corner of North Maple Grove Road and West Cory Lane. They would be offered to people earning less than 80% of the area median income. The Idaho Housing and Finance Association says 80% of the Ada County median income now is $59,400 per year.

“There is a substantial need throughout the greater Treasure Valley for affordable housing, but currently Boise has one of the greatest affordable housing shortfalls,” wrote Tyler Schade, a consultant for J-U-B Engineers, in an environmental assessment submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “If approved, these homes will help fill that gap.”

The proposed homes would range from 950 to 1,280 square feet apiece. Prices tentatively are projected at $280,000 to $295,000 per house. Plans call for using money from the sale of the first four homes to build the remaining five. Tentative plans call for the first four homes to be completed by August or September of 2021, with the rest the following spring.

The developer, Autumn Gold, a Nampa nonprofit developer of senior and low-income housing, has about 100 families on the waiting list for these nine homes, one home under construction in Nampa and three in development in Caldwell, a city spokesperson said by email.

The city is accepting public comments on the project until Dec. 24 at P.O. Box 500, Boise, ID 83701-0500, Attn: Housing and Community Development; or by email at boiseconsolidatedplanning@cityofboise.org.

—

A planned bikeway along 11th Street in Boise has taken an important step toward construction in 2022. The Ada County Highway District Commission approved the bikeway on Nov. 18.

The bikeway would extend from Camel’s Back Park south to River Street. ACHD will build the less-expensive, $563,000 portion north of State Street, mostly by restriping 11th to signal to drivers that they’re sharing all of 11th with bicyclists, plus building an extension through the Boise High School campus. The Capital City Development Corp., Boise’s urban-renewal agency, plans to build the $3.2 million southern portion, adding a one-way bike path on each side of 11th adjoining the sidewalks and at sidewalk height.

Bicyclists cut through the Boise High School campus on pavement and a sidewalk where the Ada County Highway District plans to build a portion of its “low-stress” bikeway. David Staats dstaats@idahostatesman.com

Commissioner Rebecca Arnold said ACHD tried raised bikeways for the first time when ACHD and the Idaho Transportation Department rebuilt the Cloverdale Road overpass over Interstate 84 last year after a fire caused by a 2018 accident damaged it.

“I think it’s worked very well,” she said. “Bikers are more easily seen and can see what’s going on.”

Left: A raised bike lane, like this one in Seattle, is proposed by the Capital City Development Corp., Boise's urban renewal agency, for 11th Street in downtown Boise south of State Street. Right: An on-street protected bike lane, like this one on Capitol Boulevard in front of Boise City Hall (at right, out of the image), was considered for 11th Street but rejected. Capital City Development Corp.

—

Marianne Payne, owner of Maple Grove Apartments, has received a permit to build a 30-unit apartment building at 1420 S. Maple Grove Road, just north of West Overland Road.

The three-story building, which will cost an estimated $3.2 million, will have 10 apartments on each floor.

—

Rite Aid has obtained permits to remodel the pharmacy company’s stores at 1515 W. State St. and 660 E. Boise Ave.

Rite Aid will spend about $530,000 at each store. The remodels will include creating new sales-floor layouts, new checkout counters, new ceiling lights and upgrades to plumbing and electrical systems.

—

Evergreen Energy & Nutrition is seeking an occupation permit for a shop at 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite E. The business will sell protein shakes, energy teas, protein coffee and other products.

The shop was formerly occupied by The Supper Club.

—

Sweet Cheeks Beauty Bar LLC leased 1,900 square feet of retail space in the Family Center, 3587 Federal Way, TOK Commercial reports.

—

Teleo Capital, an El Segundo, California, private equity firm, has opened a Boise office.

Teleo says it is “a lower middle market private equity firm” that targets opportunities in technology, health care information technology, business services and industrial sectors.

Two of Teleo’s four founding partners live in the Boise area. Robb C. Warwick, the chief financial officer and head of operations, is a lifelong Idahoan who lives in Meridian. George Case recently relocated to the Boise area.

Robb Warwick, of Boise, one of four founding partners of Teleo Capital.

The firm in November closed its $250 million inaugural fund when it became oversubscribed.

—

Biltmore Co. LLC, which develops subdivisions, bought 8.2 acres at 10512 W. Hill Road Parkway in Boise, Colliers International reports.

—

Garden City

JLJ Inc., a development firm owned by Jim Jewett, bought 6.4 acres of land at 6300 N. Ulmer Lane, Colliers International reports.

—

Meridian

The Meridian City Council voted Tuesday, Dec. 15, to approve the Goddard Creek Subdivision, which would bring 34 attached homes on roughly five acres at the northwest corner of West McMillan Road and North Goddard Creek Way.

The subdivision would be a community for people 55 and older.

This sketch shows one of the planned Goddard Creek Subdivision's duplex designs with a hip roof. City of Meridian filing

—

Wellpoint Dental seeks to build a dentist office at 2750 W. Cherry Lane.

The new office would have 3,420 square feet and would be in the same parking lot as an existing Wellpoint Dental office.

—

Burnt Lemon Grill LLC leased 1,463 square feet of retail space at 1735 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 140, Colliers International reports.

—

Around Idaho

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt says a $92 million plan to raise the Anderson Ranch Dam by 6 feet is eligible for federal funding by Congress.

Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation sent its final Boise River Basin Feasibility Report to Congress on Dec. 9, beating by just three weeks a legal requirement that it declare the dam eligible before it could be included in a future congressional appropriation.

The Anderson Ranch Dam and Reservoir on the South Fork Boise River in Elmore County. Kirsten Strough Boise River Basin Feasibility Study

The dam, 42 miles upstream of Arrowrock Dam on the South Fork Boise River in Elmore County, is part of the Boise Project, which stores and manages water for agricultural irrigation. Raising the dam would add 29,000 acre-feet of water-storage capacity to offset changes in precipitation caused by climate change.

“The secretary’s determination of feasibility is an important step towards addressing the water supply needs of the Treasure Valley along with providing benefits for fish and wildlife,” said Lanie Paquin, Reclamation’s Snake River area manager. “We are on track to meet the next important milestone − finalizing the companion environmental impact statement.”

The proposed $92 million addition to the Anderson Dam would require changes to the perimeter of the reservoir, including roads, bridges, culverts, boat ramps, campgrounds and the Pine Airstrip. Provided by U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

—

Tamarack Resort has opened The Reserve, an upscale lunch and dinner restaurant in The Village at Tamarack.

Opening “a restaurant of this caliber” is “a historic turning point” for Tamarack, President Scott Turlington said in a news release.

The Reserve will be led by General Manager Mike Blanchard. Executive Chef Gabriel “Chef Gabe” Ortega formerly worked at The Ritz-Carlton Chicago.

The new Reserve restaurant in the village at Tamarack Resort. Tamarack Resort

—