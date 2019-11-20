Hundreds of homes, new shops, a restaurant, art: What’s coming to your neighborhood

Boise Hunter Homes is building homes in the Dry Creek Ranch development off Highway 55 north of Boise. jsowell@idahostatesman.com

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Boise

Ada County commissioners will consider Boise Hunter Homes’ request to add 652 single-family homes, 28 multifamily lots and 11 commercial lots to its Dry Creek Ranch subdivision at 6000 West Dry Creek Road. The request, the next phase of the subdivision’s development, would also include a fire station lot and 34 common lots.

The public hearing is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Ada County Courthouse, 200 W. Front St., Boise.

—

The double archway of the art piece to be erected next to the Pioneer Crossing building at the northeast corner of 13th and Myrtle streets uses four sunrise and sunset colors. “A subtle etch of shapes emulates the aggregate that is inside and outside the building. In our interiors concept, this aggregate is an homage to the trails and roads that wind around the building and connect the downtown,” designer KovichCo of Boise wrote in the application to the city of Boise. Provided by Ball Ventures Ahlquist

Ball Ventures Ahlquist seeks approval to place a public piece of art at the northeast corner of 13th and Myrtle streets, next to the new Pioneer Crossing office building.

The artwork, which doesn’t yet have a name, is a crossing archway that represents a human-scale abstraction of the key gateway to the city, according to designers KovichCo Interior Design of Boise.

“Our goal is to create a human-approachable crossing at this significant intersection of transportation and development in the hope that as people walk through, they see themselves framed within and connected to this changing time in our city, and consider the role they play in our future development,” KovichCo wrote in the application.

—

WinCo Foods is seeking a permit to remove and rebuild the exterior shops building at its store at 116 E. Myrtle St. The size of that building would increase to 4,350 square feet from 1,030 square feet. The existing space in front of WinCo’s grocery store is occupied by a nail salon along with an empty storefront.

—

Debra Pruett and Boos Development West are seeking a rezone of 2.6 acres at 6190 S. Five Mile Road from Southwest Community Residential (RSW) to Community Commercial (C2). Proposed for the property are a 4,600-square-foot fast-food restaurant with a drive-thru and a 7,150-square-foot store.

The Ada County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a hearing on the application at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the Ada County Courthouse, 200 W. Front St., Boise.

—

Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center is seeking a permit for a partial demolition and remodel of its clinic at 10255 W. Overland Road. The project is meant to improve efficiency and increase the number of examination rooms.

—

Meridian

Austin Callison has launched Callison Group Real Estate, a brokerage with nine licensed agents and three administrative employees, at 129 W. Galvani Drive, Suite 150.

The brokerage focuses on luxury homes, development projects and lifestyle properties.

—

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North leased 6,814 square feet of office space in The Village at Meridian, according to Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.

—

Nampa

Two Little Rainbows Daycare LLC leased 4,273 square feet of retail space at 421 Caldwell Blvd., according to Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.

—

Kuna

CS Beef Packers wants to expand the capacity of its plant at 6330 W. Barker Road to 1,425 cattle, up from 875.

The Ada County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a hearing on the application at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Ada County Courthouse, 200 W. Front St., Boise.

Notable

Idaho is the second-best state in the nation for the middle class, behind only Utah, according to personal-finance site SmartAsset.

The site defined middle class as households earning between $35,000 and $100,000 per year, and 48.8% of Idaho households fell into that range. The state also had a 45% increase in jobs paying between $30,000 and $70,000 a year between 2014 and 2018, SmartAsset reported.

SmartAsset this month also ranked Meridian as the nation’s eighth most livable midsize city.

—

More Idaho employers are offering full-time workers medical insurance than in the past, according to an Idaho Department of Labor survey.

Employers in 2019 offered 78% of full-time workers medical coverage, and 68% of them coverage for families. Those figures are up from 67% and 64%, respectively, in 2013. The increase came as the Affordable Care Act’s insurance requirements kicked in.

Few part-time workers were offered health insurance or other fringe benefits.

—

A Boise call center that served Google Fiber customers in other states has been shut down, the Idaho Business Review reports.

Google has not offered the 1 gigabit per second broadband internet service in Boise but operated the call center in subleased space on the formeron the former Hewlett Packard campus in west Boise.

“We’ve moved our call center operations in Idaho to other locations in the United States,” said a Google Fiber spokesperson in an email message. The spokesperson didn’t say why the company had made this decision nor how many jobs were involved.

—