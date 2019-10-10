Amazon makes it official: Nampa’s ‘Project Bronco’ is a fulfillment center — and it’s coming fast

SHARE COPY LINK

The open secret is secret no longer.

Amazon.com Inc. on Friday made it official: That big building planned for a Nampa cornfield and dubbed “Project Bronco” will be an Amazon fulfillment center, the first in Idaho.

The center, at the southeast corner of Star and Franklin roads, will open next year and employ more than 1,000 full-time workers making at least $15 an hour with health insurance, up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave, and other benefits, Amazon said in a news release. Previously, local officials had suggested that the center might bring as many as 3,000 jobs.

The building will be much smaller than previously anticipated, too: 650,000 square feet, down from 2.6 million.

Opening in 2020 will require some fast construction work. “The city of Nampa will do everything we can to support the expedited construction timeline,” Mayor Debbie Kling said in the Amazon news release.

“Amazon’s investment in Nampa will add job opportunities for our citizens and create a ripple effect of economic activity throughout the region,” Idaho Governor Brad Little said in the release.

Amazon will fulfill customer orders such as books, electronics and toys from the 650,000-square-foot center.

The center is being developed in partnership with Pannotoni Development Co. Inc. Amazon had not officially acknowledged publicly that the planned center is the company’s, though a spokesman tacitly acknowledged that it was in an email to the Statesman last April. The project was code-named “Project Bronco” when it came to light last year, and that’s how city officials faithfully referred to it until now.