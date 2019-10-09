Suburban apartments. Subdivisions with hundreds of homes. What’s coming near you

SHARE COPY LINK

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Caldwell

Jeff Hatch of Boise and Aaron Doughty of Meridian have applied to build a 68-unit multifamily development on 5 acres comprising 17 fourplexes on the west side of Logan Street between Farmway Road and Paynter Avenue. It would also include a playground, a BBQ area and a bocce ball court.

The Logan Street subdivision in Caldwell would include a small playground, as seen in this artist’s rendering. Hatch Design Architecture

The Logan Street subdivision would include a pagoda and a barbeque area. Hatch Design Architecture

Hayden Homes wants to annex and rezone 27 acres for a subdivision called Arrowleaf that would include 99 single-family homes at a density of about four units per acre near the southwest corner of Homedale Road and Montana Avenue.

Scott Kraemer, owner of Pyrrhic Paintball in Nampa, is hoping to move his business to 11809 Ustick Road in Caldwell. The 5-acre paintball park would include multiple outdoor playing fields and with wood barriers and forts over not over 7 feet tall.

Meridian

Schultz Development wants to build 113 houses in southwest Meridian. Schultz Development

Schultz Development of Meridian wants to build a subdivision called Percy Farms with 113 houses on 28 acres at 1250 Stegerman Court, near the northwest corner of Linder and Victory roads. The neighborhood would include a small pond, playground and a gazebo.

James Petersen, a Salt Lake City developer, seeks to build a 9-acre development, Inglewood Place, which would include strip malls, 14 units of multifamily housing, and a senior residential community with 86 units at 3250 E. Victory Road, near the northeast corner of Eagle and Victory roads.

The senior living center, called The Pointe in Meridian, would offer assisted living and memory care services to its residents, as well as meals, housekeeping and laundry. It would be operated by Paradigm Senior Living.

A Salt Lake City-based developer is looking to build a senior assisted living center in Meridian. James Petersen

Miracle-Ear has leased retail space in the Shops at Franklin, 8 S. Franklin Road, according to Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.

Roosters, a barbershop, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting at noon Friday, Oct. 18, at its new location in The Village at Meridian, 2126 N. Eagle Road, Suite 130.

Ada West Dermatology and Eagle Vision One are hosting a grand opening for their new offices at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at 4574 N. Ten Mile Road in northwest Meridian.

Todd Campbell Construction is asking the city of Meridian to allow for cul-de-sacs up to 500 feet, or up to 750 feet with City Council approval. Currently, the city allows cul-de-sacs only up to 450 feet. The Meridian Planning and Zoning commission will hear the matter at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.

Eagle

Brighton Corp. wants to annex and rezone 81 acres for a subdivision called Lanewood North, which would include 162 single-family homes near the intersection of North Lanewood Road and West Beacon Light Road.

Jerron Porchia and his wife, Margie, are looking to develop a three-acre site they own on Horseshoe Bend Road as a mixed-use community center. neUdesign Architecture

Former Boise State University football player Jerron Porchia and his wife, Margie, want to rezone a 3-acre parcel from residential to commercial to build a mixed-use project called Stadium View Center at 10201 N. Horseshoe Bend Road. It would include retail, restaurants, three townhouses, two single-family houses, four condos, and a small community center.

Stadium View Center would include garage-level parking, retail space and a few townhouses and condos. neUdesign Architecture

Garden City

A rendering of the front of a three-story building proposed for Sleep Hollow Apartments.

Thomas Schofield with Dave Evans Construction is seeking design review approval of Sleepy Hollow Apartments on 3 acres at 9555 W. State Street. The project would have 44 units spread across four buildings as well as a clubhouse and several garages.

The parcel has C-2, or general commercial, zoning. The Garden City Design Review Committee will hold a public hearing on the project at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at 6015 Glenwood St.

Boise

The owner of a former car wash at 13 S. Latah St. is planning a three-building complex with The STIL ice cream shop, right, a restaurant in the middle and a retail store on the left. B. Hills Architecture via the city of Boise

The STIL plans to open an ice cream shop at 13 S. Latah St., at the site of a former car wash, according to a Boise city filing. Property owner Jay Story of Morris Hill LLC plans two other buildings at the site, a restaurant with room for 50 guests and a retail business.

Bluebird Express Car Wash is seeking a permit to open a car wash and vacuum station at 7563 W. Fairview Ave., at the site of the old Cole School.

Dennis Taggart of Encompass Inc. is seeking to operate a private school on 2.1 acres at 3100 N. Lakeharbor Lane in a R-1C (single-family residential) zone. The Boise City Council will hold a hearing on the project at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.

