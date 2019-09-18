Apartments in Meridian. Houses in Eagle. Stores in Boise. What’s coming near you

Boise gets 3,403 new residents every year. Its population could hit 330,000 by 2040. Idaho's capitol is Ada County's largest city — and it's expected to just keep growing. While growing slower than suburban Meridian, Boise adds 9 residents every day. Its population could hit 330,000 by 2040. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Idaho's capitol is Ada County's largest city — and it's expected to just keep growing. While growing slower than suburban Meridian, Boise adds 9 residents every day. Its population could hit 330,000 by 2040.

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Boise

Verde Fulfillment USA, a Boise third-party logistics business, will be the anchor tenant in a 168,000-square-foot industrial building now rising in the 140-acre Boise Gateway Industrial Park, the Idaho Business Review reports.

This building, the first in the park, is scheduled to be finished by June 2020. The park, being built by The Boyer Co. of Salt Lake City, is on West Eisenman Road, next to the WinCo distribution center and across Interstate 84 from the Micron Technology Inc. campus.

Verde was founded 13 years ago by Greg McRoberts, its president. Verde specializes in e-commerce order fulfillment, product returns, warehousing, co-packing and assembly. “We’re like an Amazon in a nutshell; we just do things better,” McRoberts told the Business Review.

Rackley Automotive Group Boise, a used-car dealership owned by Tom Rackley and Bob Milner, has opened at 10175 W. Fairview Ave., with 15 employees.

Rackley Auto Group's storefront. Provided by Rackley Auto Group

VR2 has leased 1,291 square feet of retail space at 401 S. Capitol Blvd., reports Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate. The site is in the three-story brick building that houses a parking garage and street-level retail spaces in Bodo. VR2’s registered address is the home of VR1, a virtual reality arcade that Brendan and Michele Smythe opened in Eagle two years ago.

Kaneh Massage & Co., is seeking an occupancy permit to open a massage and wellness clinic at 8150 Emerald St., Suite 100. The space was formerly occupied by AAA Home Care.

Nugget CBD has opened a shop at 1503 Broadway Ave. A grand opening celebration will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20. The shop is expected to be joined next month by a competing Broadway Avenue business, The Honey Pot CBD.

John Skourtes of Acorn Meridian LLC seeks to build a 12,000-square-foot medical office building on 3.2 acres at 665 N Mitchell St. Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project at its meeting Monday.

Meridian

Devco Development wants to annex 4 acres into Meridian that are in Boise’s area of impact at 14120 W. Jasmine Lane, near the intersection of Ustick and Eagle roads. Devco wants to rezone the land as mixed use for a subdivision called Delano Subdivision. The company also seeks to annex 15 acres and rezone them with high- and medium-density residential designations to build 85 single-family houses and a multifamily building.

The owners of a project called Inglewood Place want to annex 10 acres into Meridian and rezone them to accommodate a multifamily development with 14 housing units plus eight building lots at 3250 E. Victory Road. The Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.

Vans, which sells sells shoes, apparel and accessories for skateboarders and surfers, is expected to open a 3,100-square-foot store in October at The Village at Meridian, near Fountain Square next to Lululemon and Victoria’s Secret.

Sephora, a makeup and cosmetics store, also plans to move into The Village, according to permits filed with the city.

Vans and Sephora follow the opening of Donut and Dog, Chip Cookies and a barbershop, Roosters Men’s Grooming Center, in September. M. Vince Nail Spa is also expected to open this fall.

Nampa

Pioneer Federal Credit Union is opening a branch at 404 S. Holly St.

Kuna

The Zamzow Family is donating land to the city to turn into Helen Zamzow Park. The city plans to use $120,000 in park impact fees to develop the property.

Eagle

Mustang 35, a company managed by real estate agent Mark Bottles, wants to build a 77-house subdivision on 30 acres on West Breanna Drive, north of the Flint Estates subdivision. The project would require an amendment to the comprehensive plan, an annexation, a conditional use permit and preliminary plat approvals.

Notable

The Boise operations of Food Services of America have been sold to meet divestment requirements set by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission as part of the purchase by Food Services of America’s parent company of another food-services business.

Shamrock Foods Co., of Phoenix, is acquiring the Boise operations. The FTC required US Foods, which owns Food Services of America, to divest certain portions of that business because US Foods bought the SGA Food Group.