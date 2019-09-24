A high-end car dealership, 1,000 homes in Eagle: What’s coming to your neighborhood

Jensen Jewelers plans to open a store at The Village at Meridian.

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Boise

Living Resources of Idaho, an agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, is leasing 1,500 square feet in the Ashland Business Park, 5575 N. Glenwood, in West Boise.

—

BeSpoke Custom Clothing, which sells custom suits and tuxedos, is leasing 1,068 square feet at 210 9th St. in downtown Boise. BeSpoke has stores in Salt Lake City, New York and Miami. This is its first Idaho store.

—

John Day of SU Architecture, on behalf of property owner the Yick Yee Family Trust is seeking a rezone that would allow the building of a 6,700-square-foot retail building at 3047 S. Bown Way, in Bown Crossing. The building would have a restaurant and retail merchants.

—

The city of Boise is seeking to amend the city’s development code to modify uses and dimensional standards in areas designated PC (pedestrian commercial). Boise’s Planning and Development Services department noted some areas where changing zoning from C-2 (general commercial) to PC would better meet the residential character of the neighborhood.

The city specifically pointed to State Street and Main Street in the west part of downtown Boise and are seeking to rezone 25.7 acres from C-2D (general commercial with design review) to PC. The area is located along the State Street corridor between 11th Street and 19th Street and on the Main Street corridor between 16th Street and 22nd Street.

A hearing on both changes will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Boise City Hall.

—

Laren Bailey of DevCo Real Estate Development is seeking to transfer 4.2 acres of land on 14120 W. Jasmine Ln. from Boise’s area of impact to Meridian’s. The firm is working on a proposed subdivision that would be in both cities’ areas of impact, but in a letter from the applicant’s lawyer, it would be “easier and less costly for the project to be developed” fully in Meridian. A hearing on the request is set to take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Boise City Hall.

—

Jeff Likes of ALC Architecture is seeking the rezone of 1.3 acres at 10990 W. Fairview Ave. from C-1D (neighborhood commercial with design review) to C-2D/DA (general commercial with design review and a development agreement) to build a “future high-end car dealership” and to match surrounding zoning. The city will hold a hearing on the zoning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Boise City Hall.

—

Meridian

Jensen Jewelers will fill the former Gymboree space at The Village at Meridian in November, Village General Manager Hugh Crawford says. Jensen is an Idaho company, founded in 1956 in Twin Falls. Last year, it sued jewelry giant Zales for misappropriating its name in online searches.

—

Sandy Law and Kent and Nancy Bleak want the city to annex and rezone 9 acres to build 41 single-family houses at the northwest corner of Cherry Lane and Black Cat Road. The developers of the subdivision, to be called Millbrae, also plan to include amenities like a children’s playground, a picnic shelter and pathways.

—

The Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 to consider its new comprehensive plan. The plan includes a new future land use map and changes to the area of city impact.

—

Last year, the city of Meridian approved an apartment project called Movado Subdivision at 4107 E. Overland Road near the Silverstone subdivision. Now, its developers, the Bienapel Family Limited Partnership and Dave Evans Construction, want to update the development agreement so they can build additional multifamily units, a commercial building and townhouses. The project would add 204 residential units to Meridian.

—

Eric Wall of Ammon, Idaho wants to build this 6,500 square foot strip mall near Ten Mile Road in Meridian. Houston & Bugatsch Architects

Eric Wall — a partner at J.E.T Real Estate Holdings in Idaho Falls — looks to modify a development agreement with the city regarding his land at 3110 W. Quintale Dr, near the southeast corner of Ten Mile and McMillan Roads. The project, called Ten Mile Plaza, would feature a 6,500-square-foot strip mall, with a drive-thru restaurant and retail space.

—

Chad Olsen and Russ Hunemiller of Buyrite LLC seek a conditional use permit to build a self-service storage business with about 300 units on 5 acres at 1680 W. Ustick Road. The company, called Adera Storage, is near the northwest corner of North Linder Road and West Ustick Road. The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the application during a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Meridian City Hall, 31 E. Broadway Ave.

—

In October 2018, the Meridian City Council approved a subdivision called Verraso Village North by Chad Olsen of Envision 360 that would have allowed for 56 units in a mid-rise apartment building at 3543 E. Tacate Lane, near the southwest intersection of Eagle and Ustick Roads. Olsen is now going back to the city to request a modification to the development agreement that would decrease the number of apartments from 56 to 36. Another park was also added to the center of the project.

—

Consign Furniture will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. at 1550 S. Tech Lane, Suite 1.

—

Nampa

SBA Communications looks to install a cell tower at 8171 E. Executive Dr., near the northwest corner of Franklin Boulevard and East Karcher Road.

—

Eagle

White Sturgeon LLC wants a conditional use permit and preliminary plat approvals for the next phase of its Snoqualmie River Subdivision. The phase would include 68 single-family houses near the intersection of North Palmer Lane and West Floating Feather Road.

—

Toll Brothers has applied for a development agreement modification, a conditional use permit and preliminary plat for a subdivision called Belvoir Estates. The neighborhood would include 913 single-family homes on 373 acres at the southeast corner of West Beacon Light Road and North Palmer Lane.

—

Rennison Cos. looks to build 29 townhouses within the Truman Cove subdivision. The four-acre site is located near the intersection of East Riverside Drive and South Ancona Avenue.

—