Hundreds of houses, apartments in Meridian, Boise, Nampa: What’s coming near you

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Meridian

Peter Hitt of DP Development in Boise wants to build 268 single-family and attached houses on 80 acres at the southeast corner of Eagle and Lake Hazel Roads. The subdivision, called Skyward, would also include a swimming pool and playground. The Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission will consider Hitt’s application at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.

—

Sulamita Christian Church, a Slavic Evangelical ministry based in Fairview, Oregon, is building a church at 4973 W. Cherry Lane, near the southwest intersection of West Cherry Lane and North Black Cat Road, according to a permit filed with the city. Currently, the church operates at 1021 W. 8th Street, north of Pine Avenue between Meridian and Linder Roads.

—

Boise

Renderings of the alley-loaded homes proposed as part of the Voyager neighborhood.

Joshua Beach of Acme LLC and the Conger Group is seeking to rezone 7.9 acres at 871 S. Five Mile Road from R-1B (single-family residential with 4.8 units per acre) to R-1C (single-family residential with eight units per acre). Beach also seeks a conditional use permit to remove the existing buildings on the site and build 47 single-family homes, a project called the Voyager Residential Community. The houses would consist of 25 detached homes and 22 alley-loaded homes.

A rendering of the single-story homes proposed for the Voyager neighborhood. The neighborhood could also have two-story houses and alley-loaded homes.=

The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on both applications at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.

—

Proposed designs for houses in the Whitepine subdivision.

Beach also seeks the rezone of five acres at 12600 W. Goldenrod Ave. near Boise’s western edge from A-1 (open lands with one unit per acre) to R-1C (single-family residential with eight units per acre). If re-zoned, the land would become the home of the Whitepine subdivision, which would consist of 18 detached single-family homes. The land is west of Cloverdale Road and south of McMillan Road.

The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the application at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 at Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.

—

Addie Neal of Campfire Kids Childcare is seeking a conditional use permit for a 48-child care center at 5353 W. Franklin Rd. in an R-3D (multifamily residential with design review) zone. The project would require no changes to the outside of the building and “only minor changes” to the interior. According to the application, the space has previously had a conditional use permit for a child care facility.

The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the application at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.

—

Maria Aragon de Gonzales, co-owner of Arbor CrossFit, is seeking a conditional use permit to turn a building that was once a McDonald’s into a health club. The building is located at 2516 S. Apple St. and is in a C-4D (planned commercial with design review) zone. The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the application at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14m at Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.

—

Angie Tuft of Create Common Good is seeking a conditional use permit for a vocational school at 641 W. McGregor Drive, which is located in a M-1D (light industrial with design review) zone. The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the application at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.

—

Table Rock Organics, a store offering CBD products, has opened at 6555 W. Overland Road, Suite 106. The space was formerly occupied by Vape Train.

—

The city of Boise has submitted an application to remove the historic Ponderosa pine stump display at Kathryn Albertson Park, 1001 W. Americana Blvd. The stump, which came from a a tree estimated to be 500 years ago, has rotted. The city is also adding an entry plaza, a boardwalk, pier-like decks and planting native grasses as part of a $1.1 million upgrade, Buildzoom.com reports.

—

Bank of Idaho has opened its second Boise branch at 6981 W. Overland Road.

—

A company that provides combat training to soldiers has moved most of its operations to Boise from Fremont, California. Ravenswood Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of SRI International, is opening its new Product and Services Operations Center at 645 E. Gowen Road. The company said the center “will employ dozens of Boise locals.” Ravenswood said the Army National Guard is its longest-standing customer.

—

As a part of its plan to revamp its zoning code, the city of Boise signed a contract with Clarion Associates, a land-use consulting firm based in Denver and Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for $300,000. The development of the new zoning ordinance is set to occur in five phases over two to three years.

—

Nampa

Franklin Lofts LLC, a company registered to Dean Anderson of Meridian, bought 2 acres at Karcher and Franklin Roads, where he is building 90 luxury apartments called the Franklin Lofts. Anderson is also developing the Orchard Loft Apartments at 337 W. Orchard Ave.

—

Eagle

The city of Eagle is proposing a new city park on 32 acres on the south side of Floating Feather Road, between Meridian Road and Park Lane. The park would have four baseball fields, a dog park and three parking lots. The city is requesting waivers from the Ada County Highway District’s sidewalk policy and continuation of streets policy.