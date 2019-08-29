Here’s what is going into the McDonald’s that closed in Southeast Boise

A look at new buildings under construction in Downtown Boise Builders are putting up new apartments, condominiums, retail and restaurant spaces, hotels and offices in Downtown Boise as the boom stretches deep into 2019. Here's what's going up now, and what's planned. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Builders are putting up new apartments, condominiums, retail and restaurant spaces, hotels and offices in Downtown Boise as the boom stretches deep into 2019. Here's what's going up now, and what's planned.

Ever pumped iron with a Big Mac? Maybe a Double Quarter Pounder with cheese better fits your idea of a dumbbell.

Four years after a McDonald’s in Southeast Boise closed, a health and fitness center appears likely to take over the space. The burgers and the smell of French fries cooking in hot oil should be long gone.

Maria Aragon de Gonzales, co-owner of Arbor CrossFit, has applied for a conditional use permit for the storefront at 2516 S. Apple St. The property is owned by Golden Arch Limited Partnership, according to the Ada County Assessor’s Office. The Illinois company is a subsidiary of McDonald’s Corp.

It’s unclear whether the unnamed fitness center will be patterned after Arbor CrossFit, which offers fitness, nutrition and weight training at 509 W. Highland St. The two locations are less than two miles away.

“At this point, it’s not finalized, so we can’t say much about the project,” Aragon de Gonzales said by telephone.

Aragon de Gonzaless is certified as a CrossFit trainer and as an advanced sports performance coach through USA Weightlifting. She’s owner of Virtus Services, a business development and financial planning company, and earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of New Mexico.

She said her aim is to help Boise residents live a “happy and healthy life.”

Shedeclined to say whether she finds any irony in operating a fitness center in a former fast-food restaurant.

“People can read into that as much as they want,” she said.