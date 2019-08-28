Sold out? Here’s how to get the crazy-popular Popeyes chicken sandwich in Boise area

Taste testing the new Popeyes chicken sandwich in Modesto The new Popeyes chicken sandwich has gone viral on social media. The one Popeyes in Modesto, CA has seen long lines since its launch last week. Modesto Bee staff taste test the new sandwich. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The new Popeyes chicken sandwich has gone viral on social media. The one Popeyes in Modesto, CA has seen long lines since its launch last week. Modesto Bee staff taste test the new sandwich.

Want to sink your teeth into the fried chicken sandwich that has taken the world by storm?

Good luck.

Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken announced Tuesday that it has temporarily sold out of its new sandwich, which has caused all sorts of drooling and commotion since its release earlier this month — online and in actual restaurants.

“You ate ‘em ALL,” Popeyes said in a video posted to social media, adding that it will return to the menu soon.

Not so fast, Idaho.

You won’t find the game-changing sandwich in the vast majority of the chain’s 3,100-plus locations. It’s long gone at Popeyes at 8840 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. It’s also history at 3671 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian.

But ... psst ... they still have the sandwich at 13256 N. Happy Valley Road in Nampa — at Nampa Gateway Center. They’re selling the chicken sandwich from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

I know this because I spoke to employees at all three Treasure Valley stores. (There’s been debate about whether the Boise or Meridian locations ever had the sandwich. I’m told that, yes, they did.)

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

Popeyes in Nampa has enough product to last (possibly!) until the end of the week — assuming every Idaho resident who reads this doesn’t immediately sprint there throwing money at the counter.

If it all seems like too much drama for a crunchy hunk of fried chicken breast on brioche with pickles and mayonnaise — well, it is.

Or is it?

Word on the street was that the chicken sandwich would return to the Boise and Meridian restaurants Sept. 2. But Popeyes employees now expect that date to be more like late September or early October.

We’ll see. Popeyes’ corporate office obviously prefers to keep the return a secret — so they can use your ravenous appetite for marketing purposes.

“If you want to be first to know when it happens,” Popeyes posted on social media, “download our app and turn on those push notifications.”

Speaking of pushing, don’t shove anybody in line at the Canyon County restaurant, OK?