Affordable apartments in Caldwell. Hundreds of houses in Kuna. What’s coming near you

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:

Boise

Development firm Rafanalli and Nahas is negotiating an agreement with Boise’s urban renewal agency, the Capital City Development Corp., to build a 10-story, 180,000-square foot office building at 11th and Idaho streets Downtown. Construction is expected to start in August and to be finished in October 2020.

GolfTec has opened a golf instruction center at 7855 W. Emerald St. The center, with 2,700 square feet, features three teaching/practice bays along with one for putting or warming up. Services include club fitting, motion measurement, video analysis and launch monitors.

Steve and Camille Martinez seek a permit to build six fourplex buildings of 4,852 square feet each at 7485 N. Lucy Rose Lane. A common lot at 7327 N. Bogart Lane would be used for interior parking.

ABC Supply Co. Inc., a Wisconsin building-products distributor, has opened a branch at 6417 W. Gowen Road, Suite 160.

Caldwell





Caldwell nonprofit Advocates Against Family Violence will build a second affordable housing complex next to its women’s shelter. Its 30 apartments will be a mix of market-rate, affordable and transition units. Provided by Advocates Against Family Violence

Advocates Against Family Violence, a Caldwell nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence, is starting the second phase of its Hope Plaza Apartments, which now contains 48 affordable units.

The second phase will add a building with 30 apartments and a community clubhouse. The apartments will include about 10 affordable housing units and three to four market-rate apartments. The rest will be dedicated to transitional housing units for women and families served by the shelter, the Statesman previously reported.

The expansion will cost $3 million, according to BuildZoom.

Kuna

Providence Properties wants to build a 40-acre, near the southwest corner of Hubbard and Kay Avenue. That would involve annexing 30 acres into Kuna with an medium-density residential zoning, and rezoning 11 additional acres of farmland.

Garden City

Each of the eight townhomes would come with a garage. neUdesign Architecture

John Hook of Mesa Construction Inc. wants to build eight townhouses at 404 E. 49th St., near the Greenbelt.

Meridian

These renderings show the five-story proposed headquarters for the Idaho Central Credit Union that Ball Ventures Ahlquist is building south of Interstate 84 on Eagle Road. Lombard Conrad Architects

BVA Development of Meridian seeks approval for its Eagle View Landing project at 1020 S. Eagle Road off Interstate 84. The 52-acre project would include the new headquarters for the Idaho Central Credit Union, plus a hotel, multifamily housing and a Topgolf-like business.

Saltzer Health and BVA Development plan a groundbreaking ceremony for medical offices at Ten Mile Crossing at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, at 875 S. Vanguard. BVA acquired Saltzer in January 2019, the Statesman previously reported..

Mo’Bettahs, a Hawaiian restaurant, plans to celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, at 3233 E. Louise Drive.

Nampa

Hilary Lee, who co-founded vegan food truck Gluten Free Galaxy, is opening a gluten-free restaurant and bakery called Local First Idaho at 1228 N. Galleria Drive in the Nampa Gateway Center. The business will also serve as a food incubator and packaging space for small packaged-food companies looking for a production kitchen. The restaurant will serve soups and salads and sell some of the food packaged in the kitchen. It is scheduled to open Thursday, Aug. 1. The space formerly housed Wing Nutz, a sports bar.

A gun ammunition e-commerce company, AmmoSquared, is moving to 3624 E. Newby St, west of the Garrity Boulevard exit from Interstate 84.

A children’s clothing store, Mommy’s Little Dream, was scheduled to re-open Tuesday, July 16, at 2585 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa.

Spud State Cares, a nonprofit that delivers food to developmentally disabled adults in the Treasure Valley, will open an office at 1808 N. Midland Blvd.