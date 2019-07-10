Townhouses in Ada County. A bar turning into a police station. What’s coming near you

Meridian is the fastest growing city in Idaho. Here’s what that means. Meridian, a Boise suburb, is adding thousands of residents every year. It is Idaho's second-largest city. Its population is estimated to 166,945 by 2040. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meridian, a Boise suburb, is adding thousands of residents every year. It is Idaho's second-largest city. Its population is estimated to 166,945 by 2040.

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around the Treasure Valley:





Meridian





Ball Ventures Ahlquist and Brighton Corp. are beginning construction of a new building to house AmeriBen, a human resources and benefits-administration company, at 2888 West Excursion St. off Ten Mile Road near Interstate 84, part of the Ten Mile Crossing project.



—





An urgent-care office is going up at 867 S. Vanguard Way in Ten Mile Crossing. The 6,640-square-foot building is estimated to cost $750,000.

Ada County

The Land Group has presented a proposal for 136 single-family townhouses, 46 single-family houses, five commercial lots and 10 common lots at 10790 W. Lake Hazel Road. The company is requesting a zoning change with a development agreement for a 24-acre property The rezone would consist of changing 4.5 acres from Southwest Community Residential zoning to the Community Commercial zoning, 6.4 acres of land from Southwest Community Residential to high density, and 11 acres from Southwest Community Residential to very high density.

—





The Land Group also submitted preliminary plat, private-road and hillside-development applications for a 14-lot subdivision on 151 acres. The lots would be 10 acres each and served by a public roadway and three private roads. The properties are located at 13493 N. Seamans Gulch Rd and 6421 W. Dry Creek Road.

—

Hatch Design Architecture plans to create a commercial development with six multi-tenant buildings totaling about 52,000 square feet on 9 acres at 10785, 10803 and 10891 W. Lake Hazel Road. The company has applied for a rezone with a development agreement, a preliminary plat and a master site plan.

Boise

—

Clearwater Landscape is seeking a permit to add a shelter building, bench seating, sidewalks and pavers at city-owned owned Redwood Park, 2675 N. Shamrock Ave. The work is expected to cost nearly $33,000.

—

The city of Boise seeks a permit to remodel the Lucky Dog Tavern at 2223 W. Fairview Ave. into a police substation. The city plans to add offices and lockers for its officers and create a vestibule entry and outdoor landscaping. The basement will hold a bicycle maintenance area. A secured parking area for patrol cars will be created on the west side of the building. The Statesman wrote about the plan in October.

—

The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission on July 8 unanimously rejected an application from Jaman Patel to build a motel at 4351 W. Alamosa St. The commission found the motel was incompatible with the neighborhood, which consists of primarily single- and multi-family residences and an office building. Commissioners concluded the additional noise, lighting and traffic from the motel would harm neighborhood residents.

Eagle

Brenda Murphy of Eagle seeks to rezone 22 acres of farmland for a residential subdivision with 117 houses. The Eagle City Council will hold a public hearing regarding the development on at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at Eagle City Hall, 660 Civic Lane.

Kuna

Larry Hansen of Meridian wants to annex these 125 acres of farmland in Kuna near East Hubbard Road and North Meridian Road for future development. Larry Hansen

Larry Hansen of Meridian is looking to annex 125 acres of farmland at 1863 E. Rodeo Lane and 2400 N. Meridian Road into Kuna City limits for a future residential and commercial development.

—

CapEd Credit Union will build a new branch in Kuna at the corner of Deer Flat and Meridian roads, the Idaho Business Review reported.

Nampa

Near downtown, Saife Almofraji of Habibi Hookah is seeking a conditional use permit to move his hookah bar at 1518 First St. S. to 724 First St. S., near the Nampa Police Department. The bar opened this summer.

—

Century Development Group of Meridian applied to build two single-story office buildings 16210 N. High Desert St., near the Ford Idaho Center. One, at 10,000 square feet, is worth $900,000. The other, a 3,500-square foot building, is worth $313,000.

—

Despite a moratorium in Nampa, developers are pushing to build more self-storage businesses:

▪ Jay Bowlen of GJS Enterprises of Meridian is looking to modify a development agreement on a 13-acre parcel zoned community business to build a Public Storage center at the northwest intersection of Cherry Lane and 11th Avenue North.

Marc Ikebasu of Boise is looking to build his own Public Storage complex on a 5-acre lot at 905 S. Middleton Road, near the intersection of Middleton Road and Lake Lowell Avenue.

Noteworthy

The Idaho Department of Labor is looking for more tech companies to become partners in its Code-to-Career program that seeks to help people build software-development skills for high-paying jobs. To learn more, read “CodeWorks Program Prepares Students for Real-World Jobs” at idahoatwork.com. Also, the department invites job seekers who want to pursue apprenticeships to contact the department at apprenticeshipidaho.gov.