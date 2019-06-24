This old Nampa hospital sits vacant. Here’s what Saint Alphonsus plans to do with it

Downtown Nampa gets a wave of renovation to historic buildings Businesses like PreFunk Beer Bar and Messenger Pizza have been catalysts for new development along First Street. But renovations to downtown Nampa's historic buildings remain costly, making it difficult to attract investment to the area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Businesses like PreFunk Beer Bar and Messenger Pizza have been catalysts for new development along First Street. But renovations to downtown Nampa's historic buildings remain costly, making it difficult to attract investment to the area.

After sitting vacant for nearly two years, the old Mercy Medical Center building in Nampa will get demolished.

The building has sat empty since the new Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, adjacent to Interstate 84, opened in 2017. Saint Alphonsus had tried to donate or sell the building, but the Nampa Hospital Board and Saint Alphonsus leadership ultimately decided to clear the site.

“It was our hope that the former Mercy Medical Center could find a new life, but ultimately, no viable plan came forward,” Lynda Clark, Nampa Community Hospital board chairwoman, said in a news release. “After trying for nearly two years to find another use for this building, the time has come to sell the land so a new community asset can take its place.”

The hospital, which opened in 1968, had 114 beds. It became part of the Saint Alphonsus Health System when Trinity Health purchased the hospital in 2010.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 232,000 square-foot building sits on a nearly 19-acre site, which is zoned residential professional.

“They had discussions with a wide range of non-profit, governmental and private sector entities to find a use for the building,” Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in a news release. “Since no solution was found, we’re in agreement with their decision, which is the highest and best benefit for the hospital system and the citizens of Nampa.”

Saint Alphonsus still has a strong presence in Nampa with two emergency departments, primary and urgent care clinics and a new medical center. It will also open a cancer care center in the upcoming months.

“While we look back on the many years serving our patients inside the walls of the 12th Ave. hospital, we pay tribute to the great care received and the wonderful memories there that will never be forgotten,” Travis Leach, president of the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, said in a news release.

Saint Alphonsus is in the process of hiring a contractor for the demolition work and is completing an environmental assessment to prepare the site for sale. Once a contractor is selected, that company will apply to the city of Nampa for permits.