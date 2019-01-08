20 homes on Bogus Basin Road, hundreds in Meridian, Nampa: See what’s coming near you

Boise
The Boise Planning & Zoning Commission has denied developer Charles Gibson’s request to build a subdivision of 20 buildable and three common lots on 174 acres at 5125 N. Bogus Basin Road. The City Council will consider an appeal of the rejection at its Tuesday, Jan. 29 meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
The Boise School District is building a free-standing kitchen and cafeteria to serve Hawthorne Elementary School at 2401 W. Targee St. The existing kitchen will be remodeled into a music classroom.
ALC Architecture, on behalf of Stan Rosen of Bellevue, Washington, is applying to build a 4,100-square-foot retail building in the Elms Park Center at 1533 S. Five Mile Road.
Meridian
Toll Brothers, a national luxury home builder, is applying to rezone seven acres of land near the intersection of West Gondola Drive and North Black Cat Road to build 18 single-family homes and six common lots for the proposed Oakmore Subdivision. Toll also aims to rezone 17 acres to create 82 single family homes at North McDermott and West McMillan roads for the proposed Oakwind Subdivision. Toll Brothers purchased Meridian-based Coleman Homes in 2016. Coleman has owned the lots involved since around 2006 via a real estate holding company, Norpac LLC. A public hearing on the project will be held Thursday, Jan. 17, by Meridian’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
Boise real estate developer the Hawkins Co. is developing a project called Stapleton Subdivision, which would include 223 single-family homes on 35 acres of land on Meridian Road south of Harris Street.
Stapleton would be part of a larger mixed-use neighborhood plan envisioned by Hawkins for the area, according to the application. In 2012, Hawkins had proposed to use the area for big-box commercial retailers. Given the economic downturn and the current need for housing, Hawkins instead decided to build houses, according to the application. A public hearing on the project will be held Thursday, Jan. 17, by Meridian’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
Leon Kerns of Superior Interiors Inc. and AFM Enterprises is applying for a conditional use permit to build a fourplex on 0.3 acres at 645 W. Pine Ave. The architect is neUdesign Architecture of 725 E. 2nd St.
Ed Bowman, managing member of Infinity Properties LLC, is applying to rezone two acres at 1434 and 1492 Star Drive to build 16 lots in a project called the Razzberry Villas Subdivision. The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Feb. 7.
On behalf of Jeremy Adams, Hatch Design Architecture is applying for a conditional use permit for one acre of land at 1322 E. Watertower St. for a 10,980 square foot two-story manufacturing building for Adams’ company, Excalibur Metal Design. The building would house a metal workshop, a conference room, and showroom, as well as a mezzanine with a viewing area looking down to the production floor.
Nampa
Fourplex Investment Group of Provo, Utah, is applying to develop 312 units across 78 four-, eight-, and 12-plex townhouses on a 25-acre lot at 16852 Caldwell Boulevard called Laguna Farms. Nampa had originally signed a development agreement with Don Brandt and Dennis Baker of BB One LLC before the property was sold.
Maria Anna Molina Lopez is applying for a conditional use permit to build a new duplex in a single-family residential zoning district at 816 S. Elder St.
Toll Brothers is applying to plat the next phase of development for Canyon Creek Subdivision. comprising 18 acres that will be divided into 59 buildable lots north of Cherry Lane and west of North Can Ada Road. The land was sold to Toll Brothers by Iron Shadow Real Estate LLC, a holding company managed by Don Flynn of Shadow Mountain Construction and Keven Amar of Biltmore Co.
Alignment Specialists Northwest is applying to build an auto repair shop at 104 6th Ave. South.
Hayden Homes is applying to plat the second phase of Meadowcrest Subdivision for 39 buildable lots on the northeast corner of South Middletom Road and Lake Lowell Avenue.
Hubble Homes is applying to plat nine acres into 36 buildable lots for the fourth phase of its Eagle Stream Subdivision south of Flamingo Ave and west of Middleton Road.
Mary Luna is applying to operate a home daycare for up to 12 children at 1023 E. Sheridan Ave.
H&M Meats and Catering will move early this year to 215 14th Ave. South in downtown Nampa, owners Adam and Whitney Hutchings said. The building was previously a warehouse for Furniture City USA and, before that, a Honstead Auto dealership.
