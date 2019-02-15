Big subdivisions in Nampa and Kuna. Apartments in Boise. See what’s coming near you

Boise
Jonathan Klutnick has applied to build a 44-unit apartment complex at 6230 W. State St. The development, on nearly two acres of ground, would have seven three-story buildings.
Turbo Air received a permit to build a 29,423-square-foot steel hangar for its fixed-base operator business at the Boise Airport, BuildZoom reports. An existing hangar at the site, at 4100 S. Orchard St., was moved farther east.
Garden City
The Garden City Council will hold a neighborhood meeting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at City Hall, 6015 Glenwood St., to discuss amending the city’s 2006 Comprehensive Plan to identify significant changes in the community since the plan was adopted, amend it to reflect changing priorities, and update its land use map. A public hearing will follow. That is tentatively scheduled to take place before the Design Review Committee at 3 p.m. Monday, April 15, at City Hall.
Meridian
Development firm Ball Ventures Ahlquist seeks to build four multistory office buildings, a health care office, hotel, commercial and retail buildings and a Topgolf style entertainment complex at the former site of The Farmstead, the popular corn maze next to Interstate 84 at Eagle Road.
Nampa
M3 Cos. a housing developer in Idaho and Arizona, is applying to annex and rezone 93 acres for the 245-home Summit Ridge Subdivision at the southwest corner of West Greenhurst Road and South Midland Boulevard. Each lot would be over 8,000 square feet. The property is owned by Boise-based Verheyen, Inc., which is managed by Bill Belknap of Boise. M3 is also behind the 2,000-house Falcon Crest subdivision in Kuna.
St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center seeks to rezone 33 acres from community business to health care at 9870 W. St. Lukes Drive to allow for future development. It is also asking to annex and rezone two agricultural properties totaling 21.5 acres at the intersection of Cherry Lane and Ten Lane for future hospital development. The Cherry Lane properties are owned by David A. Baum. St. Luke’s spokeswoman Anita Kissee said the hospital is looking to purchase the land, but is not pursuing any projects there yet. Both applications will go before the Nampa Planning and Zoning Commission at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12 at Nampa City Hall, 411 3rd St.
CBH Homes wants Meridian to annex and rezone 63 acres at the southwest intersection of Spruce Street and Northside Boulevard for 221 single-family homes. The subdivision would be called Kinghorn Place.
Kuna
Victor Clark is requesting to subdivide half an acre into three single-family lots on West Park Avenue.
Waters Edge Farm LLC, managed by developer Tim Eck, is requesting approval to rezone 58 acres from agriculture to medium-density residential at the northwest corner of Lake Hazel and Linder roads. The project would be an addition to the Caspian Subdivision directly to the south, which now contains 494 homes on 132 acres.
