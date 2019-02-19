Houses in far northwest Boise. A quarry in rural Ada County. See what’s coming near you

Our latest weekly Treasure Valley construction-and-development update:
Boise
Foothills School of Arts & Sciences bought the 22,000-square-foot former Mutual Creamery/Meadow Gold Dairy building at 601 S. 9th St., reports Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate. The 1912 building most recently was occupied by Sage International School of Boise. The private, nonprofit Foothills School has been renting a former warehouse on the northeast corner of River and 8th streets, but the landlord, Wilcomb LLC, plans to redevelop the site.
The 19-condominium Crescent Rim West is under construction just went of Boise developer Bill Clark’s Crescent Rim condominiums, 51 S. Peasley St., on the Bench overlooking Ann Morrison Park. The condos will cost $400,000 to $2.25 million apiece.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Berry Family LLC is seeking a conditional use permit to build a 10,000-square-foot office building in a light industrial zone at 9025 S. Federal Way. The application will be heard by the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission at 6 p.m. Monday, March 4, at City Hall.
Innovative Edge Development is seeking a conditional use permit for a planned residential development at 9689 and 9731 W. Shields Ave. in far northwest Boise. The project would include 18 single-family dwellings on 2 acres. The developer expects most of the homes would have three or four bedrooms. This application will be heard by the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission at 6 p.m. Monday, March 4, at City Hall.
Delta Dental of Idaho is seeking a permit to build a 13,700-square-foot office at 555 E. Parkcenter Blvd., next to an existing 11,800-square-foot office. Delta says it has outgrown its current space, where it employs 70 people.
Pivot Lifestyle + Fitness by Kristen Armstrong is seeking a permit to build a fitness center at 3077 E. Barber Valley Drive. The building, one of four fitness centers planned by the company, would have 10,500 square feet.
Ada County
The Fairview Cemetery, at 7860 McMillan Road aims to add 580 burial lots. The expansion would add an acre to the cemetery.
White Peterson is seeking approval from Ada County for a quarry to be used for rock crushing. The 82-acre site is located on East Blacks Creek Road about 3 miles east of Interstate 84.
Beyond Treasure Valley
The Idaho State Board of Education has voted to allow the University of Idaho to buy land for what the university says will be the nation’s largest research dairy. The U of I and Idaho dairy industry-led effort will create the $45 million Idaho Center for Agriculture Food and the Environment, commonly referred to as CAFE, in Minidoka County near Rupert. The U of I and Idaho Dairymen’s Association will jointly buy 540 acres from members of the Whitesides family, which will also donate another parcel. The university will pay $2.5 million and the association $2 million toward the purchase.
Comments