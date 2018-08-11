Developer to tear down Foothills School, build new housing across from Downtown library

This 72-year-old warehouse at River and 8th streets, owned by Wilcomb LCC, would be demolished and replaced by a multistory building with three parking decks to serve the proposed new Boise library across River Street (which the car at right is on). The Foothills School of Arts and Sciences, the building’s principal tenant, hopes to move to another Downtown location. David Staats dstaats@idahostatesman.com