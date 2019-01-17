This Meridian manufacturer was just sold. See the latest changes in Valley businesses

Companies
Boise’s family-owned McAlvain Cos. Inc. construction firm has been sold to Bid-D Construction of Salt Lake City. Torry McAlvain Sr., whose father, Doug, started the business in 1980, will stay on as CEO. Chuck Graves will stay on as president.
Harvey Performance Co. of Rowley, Massachusetts, which makes specialized cutting tools for machining applications, has acquired Meridian’s Micro 100, which makes specialty tools for internal boring, grooving, threading tools and milling.
Medical Management Inc., known as Med Man, a Boise physician-practice management business founded by Idahoan Jim Trounson in 1977, has been sold to four employees: Randall Evaro, president; Jay Holmes, chief financial officer; Molly Ramsay, corporate operations director; and Jesse Arnoldson, business development director.
The Gem State Angel Fund in Boise has invested in GenZ, a Boise agricultural-sprayer company.
Greenbriar Capital Corp., which develops renewable-energy and real estate projects, has moved its head office to Boise from Newport Beach, California. Greenbriar’s board chairman, Dan Kunz, former corporate vice president and controller at Morrison Knudson, is based in Boise.
Coyote Prosthetics, a Boise orthotic and prosthetic product manufacturing and patient-care company, says it has boosted productivity since switching to a four-day, 36-hour work week in 2017. CEO Matt Perkins said the change “has stimulated creativity and new ideas.”
Boise’s LunchboxWax, a waxing-salon franchise business founded by Debi Lane, was ranked No. 46 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s most recent Top 100 New Franchises list.
Coding Dojo, a Silicon Valley company that teaches computer coding in as little as 14 weeks, will open its ninth campus this month at Boise’s Trailhead North, 500 S. 8th St. It will offer six-month paid apprenticeships following the training through a collaboration with the Idaho Department of Labor and participating companies that need coders.
People
New Idaho Gov. Brad Little has retained Dean Cameron, a former legislator, as director of the state Insurance Department; Jeff Anderson, a former Boise TV executive, as director of the the State Liquor Division and the Idaho Lottery; and Celia Gould as director of the Agriculture Department. He promoted Chris Jensen, the southeastern Idaho regional manager of the Division of Building Safety, to administrator.
Gavin Gee is retiring as director of the Idaho Department of Finance after a 42-year career.
Carolyn Holly has joined Idaho Business for Education as vice president of development. Holly moves from Saint Alphonsus Health System, where she has been vice president of marketing, communications, public relations and community engagement for two years. Before that, she was a reporter and anchor for KTVB (Channel 7) for 33 years.
Arthur “Skip” Oppenheimer, chairman and CEO of Boise’s Oppenheimer Cos. Inc., and president of Oppenheimer Development Corp., has been elected director of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
Thomas Corrick, CEO of Boise Cascade Co. in Boise, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Salt Lake City Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
Northwest Nazarene University theologian Thomas Jay Oord says his new book, “God Can’t: How to Believe in God and Love after Tragedy, Abuse and Other Evils,” topped Amazon’s best-seller lists in early January in seven categories, including religious counseling and ministry to the sick and bereaved.
West Valley Medical Center has named a new chief operating officer: Roger Winslow, of Las Vegas, Nevada, where he worked at another hospital owned by West Valley’s parent, HCA Healthcare.
C.A. “Skip” Smyser, a lawyer and former state legislator from Parma who was elected in 2016 to the College of Western Idaho board of trustees, has been named its chairman. He succeeded Mark Dunham, who remains on the board as vice chairman. Also, two newly elected trustees have joined the board. Molly Lenty replaced Stan Bastian from Zone 2, and Annie Hightower replaced Emily Walton in Zone 4. Walton and Bastian did not seek re-election in November.
Healthwise Inc., the Boise health-education nonprofit, has named Dr. Adam Husney, a family physician, as CEO, succeeding Robert “Bob” Kyte. Since 2016, Husney has been chief medical officer, a role he retains.
The College of Business and Economics at Boise State University has named Brian O’Morrow as senior director of Executive Education and Master of Business Administration programs for working professionals. Since 2012, O’Morrow has served as director of Boise State’s professional and online MBA programs.
Steven Storey is KeyBank’s new Idaho market president. He also was named Key’s private-bank market leader for Idaho. Storey, who has 30 years of banking experience, was most recently an executive at Home Street Bank in Spokane.
RedBuilt has promoted Don Schwabe to president. Schwabe previously was chief operating officer and vice president of sales. Kurt Liebich, the president and CEO since RedBuilt’s founding in 2009 by Greenwich, Connecticut-based Atlas Holdings, was named chairman of the board of managers.
Now open
Boiseans David and Anabel Lopez are opening the first Office Evolution franchise in Idaho at 999 W. Main St., No. 100, in Downtown Boise. The coworking space includes 24 furnished, month-to-month private offices, five reservable dedicated desks, and conference rooms.
A Cricket Wireless store owned by Linked Inc., whose president is Zachary N. Cleaver of Nyssa, Oregon, has opened at 5161 W. Overland Road in Boise.
Idaho Falls-based Bank of Idaho has opened its eighth branch in Downtown Boise’s CenturyLink building.
Mike Welch, an Air Force veteran who has owned Boise’s Play It Again Sports store on Fairview Avenue since 2001, has opened a second store at 2730 Sundance Road in Nampa.
Cornerstone Healthcare Inc., an Idaho holding company, has opened a service center with 55 people in accounting, human resources and other fields at 1675 E. Riverside Drive in Eagle. The center will support Cornerstone’s 46 home health, hospice and home-care agencies in Idaho and 10 other states.
Noteworthy
Boise State University says it will launch a doctoral program in biomedical engineering, the first of its kind in Idaho, in the fall semester.
