300+ apartments planned for Meridian, Boise Schools wants to rebuild elementary school

Ada County
Tom Stewart is seeking approval of a contractor’s yard for an asphalt business on a 1.4- acre parcel at 6268 W. Gowen Road. The application with the Ada County Planning and Zoning Department asks to construct a 2,400-square-foot building for storage of equipment. The proposed hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. A hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 200 W. Front St.
Idaho Power is seeking to upgrade an existing electric transmission line for nearly 5 miles along Cloverdale Road from just north of Victory Road to a substation south of Hubbard Road. The line would be upgraded from 138 kilovolts to 230 kilovolts. A hearing before the Ada County Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 200 W. Front St.
Sid Burgess of Western Home Transport is seeking approval of a contractor’s yard and storage on a seven-acre parcel between South Federal Way and Interstate 84, north of Memory Lane. The site would be used to store oversized tractor-trailer hauling units and modular building components. A hearing before the Ada County Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 200 W. Front St.
Maverick Towers is seeking a one-year extension for a conditional use permit to construct a 110-foot-tall cellular phone tower at 6635 Old School Road in Meridian. A hearing before the Board of Ada County Commissioners is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Wedneday, Dec. 5, at 200 W. Front St.
Boise
The Boise School District is seeking a conditional use permit to construct a new Mountain View elementary school, with 47,400 square feet, on an eight-acre site at 3500 N. Cabarton Lane. The existing school was built in 1958. A hearing before the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3, at the City Council chambers at 150 N. Capitol Blvd.
Sterling Homes is seeking a conditional use permit for a 96-unit planned residential development on 6.5 acres at 5593 N. Eagle Road. The development would consist of four eight-plex buildings, 14 four-plexes and four duplexes, each two stories high. The company is seeking a waiver of a requirement for retail uses on the east side of the property, following objections from neighbors. A hearing before the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3, at the city council chambers at 150 N. Capitol Blvd.
Fort Builder LLC seeks approval of a rezone from medium density residential to neighborhood commercial to develop a co-work office space in a building at 5304 W. State St. that formerly was the home of Cluff Floral. A hearing before the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3, at the city council chambers at 150 N. Capitol Blvd.
Garden City
Potter Wines is opening a tasting room in 3,360 square feet of industrial space it leased in the Chinden Business Center, 5282 Chinden Blvd., reports Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.
Meridian
Nampa
Pontifex Capital (represented by Bob Taunton of Taunton Group LLC) wants to create 11 duplexes on West Orchard Road near Karcher Junction. A hearing before the City Council is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at at the council chambers, 411 3rd St. South.
Matt Schultz of Quatro Properties Nampa Inc. hopes to amend a planned unit development permit and repurpose one commercial lot into 29 lots for homes on East Locust Lane and Southside Boulevard. According to Quatro Properties’ website, the company’s strategy is acquiring “distressed properties in select U.S. markets.” A hearing before the City Council is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the council chambers, 411 3rd St. South.
KNT Investments is seeking to develop a 61-home subdivision on 23 acres north of Lake Lowell Avenue and east of Midway Road. The City Council will be asked for final approval Dec. 3.
Challenger Development is applying to build 54 single family residential lots for its Fall Creek Subdivision on Ustick Road and Madison Road. The City Council will be asked for final approval Dec. 3.
