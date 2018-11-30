The Entrata Farms would feature a playground, which would include these ziplines.
300+ apartments planned for Meridian, Boise Schools wants to rebuild elementary school

By John Sowell, Kate Talerico And David Staats

November 30, 2018 03:32 PM

Ada County

Tom Stewart is seeking approval of a contractor’s yard for an asphalt business on a 1.4- acre parcel at 6268 W. Gowen Road. The application with the Ada County Planning and Zoning Department asks to construct a 2,400-square-foot building for storage of equipment. The proposed hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. A hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 200 W. Front St.

Idaho Power is seeking to upgrade an existing electric transmission line for nearly 5 miles along Cloverdale Road from just north of Victory Road to a substation south of Hubbard Road. The line would be upgraded from 138 kilovolts to 230 kilovolts. A hearing before the Ada County Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 200 W. Front St.

Sid Burgess of Western Home Transport is seeking approval of a contractor’s yard and storage on a seven-acre parcel between South Federal Way and Interstate 84, north of Memory Lane. The site would be used to store oversized tractor-trailer hauling units and modular building components. A hearing before the Ada County Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 200 W. Front St.

Maverick Towers is seeking a one-year extension for a conditional use permit to construct a 110-foot-tall cellular phone tower at 6635 Old School Road in Meridian. A hearing before the Board of Ada County Commissioners is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Wedneday, Dec. 5, at 200 W. Front St.

Boise

The Boise School District is seeking a conditional use permit to construct a new Mountain View elementary school, with 47,400 square feet, on an eight-acre site at 3500 N. Cabarton Lane. The existing school was built in 1958. A hearing before the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3, at the City Council chambers at 150 N. Capitol Blvd.

Sterling Homes is seeking a conditional use permit for a 96-unit planned residential development on 6.5 acres at 5593 N. Eagle Road. The development would consist of four eight-plex buildings, 14 four-plexes and four duplexes, each two stories high. The company is seeking a waiver of a requirement for retail uses on the east side of the property, following objections from neighbors. A hearing before the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3, at the city council chambers at 150 N. Capitol Blvd.

Fort Builder LLC seeks approval of a rezone from medium density residential to neighborhood commercial to develop a co-work office space in a building at 5304 W. State St. that formerly was the home of Cluff Floral. A hearing before the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3, at the city council chambers at 150 N. Capitol Blvd.

Garden City

Potter Wines is opening a tasting room in 3,360 square feet of industrial space it leased in the Chinden Business Center, 5282 Chinden Blvd., reports Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.

Meridian

Screenshot (16).png
A rendering of one of the homes the Usenback Development Group could build.
Usenback Development Group
Usenback Development Group is asking Meridian to build an eight-lot subdivision on East Granger Drive, near the intersection of Ustick Road and Cloverdale Road. The Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission will hear public comments at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at City Hall, 33 East Broadway Ave.


On Dec. 18, the Meridian City Council will hear the proposed development of Linder Village, which would include a new WinCo and possible new branch of the Meridian Library District. The city’s planning and zoning committee recently approved the project, with some amendments to the design.


The Brighton Corp., which is developing the Hill’s Century Farm neighborhood on East Amity Road, is applying to construct a cell phone tower in the neighborhood near the residential properties. The City Council will hold a public hearing Dec. 18.
Screenshot (18).png
Provo, Utah-based Fourplex Investment Group wants to annex 19 acres on West Franklin Road in Meridian to build over 200 residential units.
Fourplex Investment Group
Utah-based Fourplex Investment Group is applying to annex 19 acres for a multifamily development that would include 238 residential units across 67 buildings. It would become a part of the Entrata Farms neighborhood on West Franklin Road. It would also include open areas with a dog park, basketball court and an outdoor pool. The Planning and Zoning Commission will host a public hearing Dec. 20.


A Team Land Consultants and Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors seek to build the Alpina Townhouse Subdivision, which would include 60 multifamily residential units on Ustick and Linder Roads. The Planning and Zoning Commission will host a public hearing Dec. 20.

Nampa

Pontifex Capital (represented by Bob Taunton of Taunton Group LLC) wants to create 11 duplexes on West Orchard Road near Karcher Junction. A hearing before the City Council is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at at the council chambers, 411 3rd St. South.

Screenshot (19).png
Quatro Properties wants to build about 30 homes on East Locust Lane and Southside Boulevard in Nampa. Some of them would look like this.
Quatro Properties

Matt Schultz of Quatro Properties Nampa Inc. hopes to amend a planned unit development permit and repurpose one commercial lot into 29 lots for homes on East Locust Lane and Southside Boulevard. According to Quatro Properties’ website, the company’s strategy is acquiring “distressed properties in select U.S. markets.” A hearing before the City Council is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the council chambers, 411 3rd St. South.

KNT Investments is seeking to develop a 61-home subdivision on 23 acres north of Lake Lowell Avenue and east of Midway Road. The City Council will be asked for final approval Dec. 3.

Challenger Development is applying to build 54 single family residential lots for its Fall Creek Subdivision on Ustick Road and Madison Road. The City Council will be asked for final approval Dec. 3.

