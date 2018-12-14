Eagle houses, Caldwell RV park, Meridian preschool and more: See what’s coming near you

Boise
St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center is installing a skybridge to link the new Idaho Elks Children’s Pavilion to the Children’s Hospital. The 123-foot skybridge, which weights 90 tons, will be lifted into place over Avenue B at Jefferson Street.
Scott Thomson of the Strider Group is seeking a permit to build a 20,000-square-foot building at 6651 S. Eisenman Road for office, retail or industrial tenants. Site improvements would include parking, loading and unloading areas and landscape elements.
Mickey Reynolds, owner of a third of an acre at 2811 N. Bogus Basin Road, wants to build a three-story building for storage units.
Rocky Mountain Cos. has applied to build a 7,936-square-foot car wash at 8506 W. Overland Road.
BPA Health Plaza LLC bought 12,821 square feet of office space at 8050 W. Rifleman St., Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate reports. BPA Health, of Boise, offers substance-abuse and employee-assistance programs to employers and health plans.
Meridian
The Goddard School, a private preschool and day care center, is seeking to build a branch in Meridian at 2009 S. Wells Avenue, according to BuildZoom. The location, near the intersection of Overland and Eagle Roads, would be the company’s first in Idaho. The Goddard School has opened over 450 locations in metro areas around the country and serves 65,000 children, according to its website.
Nampa
Corey Barton is seeking approval for the third part of his Meriwether Park Subdivision, which would add 37 single-family residential lots across 12 acres.
Caldwell
Caldwell residents Corina and Luis Rodriguez are applying to turn the former site of the Anchored Church of God in downtown Caldwell into an event center. In their application, the business owners discussed their involvement with a local vendors market, which they hope to host indoors at the site. The Rodriguezes already own a table and chair rental business called R Party Solutions, which would continue to operate at the event center. Their proposal will go before a hearing examiner at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, in the Community Room at the Caldwell Police Department.
Jason and Kayla Rich applied to open an RV park at 4918 Laster Lane. They aim to convert the home and steel building on the property into an office and a clubhouse with laundry and shower facilities. The RV park would be available for traveling RVs and for temporary RV housing. They plan a dog run area, a kids play area, and several trees and picnic tables. The property is owned by Dellon Smith, of Boise. The proposal will go before a hearing examiner at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, in the Community Room at the Caldwell Police Department.
The Caldwell Friends Church is asking for a special use permit to convert the single family home it owns at 1823 S. 10th Ave. from a single-family residence to a duplex. The proposal will go before a hearing examiner at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, in the Community Room at the Caldwell Police Department.
The East Caldwell Urban Renewal Agency is asking for a parcel on the west side of Smeed Parkway to be rezoned from service commercial to light industrial to allow for more kinds of development there.
Eagle
Hawkins Cos. is proposing a 65,064-square foot, three-story multitenant office building at the intersection of East Eagles Gate Drive and East Colchester Drive. It would include 338 parking spaces.
Heartland Homes is proposing the Brookway Subdivision, a 36-lot neighborhood on 15 acres at 2503 N. Lanewood Road, between Floating Feather and Beacon Light roads.
New businesses
- Waffle Love, 4698 N. Linder Road , Suite 110, Meridian; owner: Michael Bevans; open Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 10 p.m., and closed Sunday.
- Crumbl Cookies, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Meridian; owner: Summer Armstrong; open 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday.
- Western Collective, 111 W. 33rd Street, Garden City; open Monday through Wednesday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. to midnight, Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
