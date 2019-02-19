Advisory votes on new headquarters library, stadium might not be possible, Boise mayor says

Questions about the legality of holding an advisory vote on the proposed replacement headquarters library and a Downtown sports park caused the Boise City Council on Tuesday to shelve discussions about a vote.
“It doesn’t appear that’s an option available to us,” Mayor Dave Bieter said.
Bieter told council members that the city’s legal staff checked with Ada County and were told cities “may not have the authority to do an advisory ballot.” He said he was told that changed when the state consolidated municipal elections a few years ago and counties began conducting those elections.
“It does seem odd that it isn’t available to cities where it is to counties but that may be the case,” Bieter said.
Bieter said the city will determine whether that interpretation is correct. But his announcement quelled discussion on whether the city would seek an advisory vote on the two construction projects.
Instead, the council voted to hold a public discussion at its meeting next Tuesday on the library proposal and on plans to move The Cabin from its location southeast of the existing library. The council also voted to move the meeting, scheduled for the afternoon, to 6 p.m. so more members of the public could attend.
Councilwoman Elaine Clegg said the council should make a final decision on whether to move The Cabin across Capitol Boulevard to Julia Davis Park and that there should be public input before that vote is taken. That vote is not scheduled to take place at Tuesday’s meeting.
Clegg said the council has been asked to comment on the stadium proposal, but that so far, no plans have been submitted to the city.
An Atlanta-based developer, Greenstone Properties, plans to build a baseball stadium in the West End, on the south side of Main Street between Whitewater Park Boulevard and 27th Street. Initially, the company was looking at a site at Americana Boulevard and Shoreline Drive, but decided the West End property suited its needs better.
Late last year, a group called Boise Working Together proposed a pair of initiatives calling for a public vote on the library and on a stadium where the Boise Hawks minor league baseball team would play and other events would be held.
Last month, a city attorney said the initiatives would be unconstitutional.
The advisory vote isn’t connected to the initiative efforts. After the council meeting, David Clinger, a spokesman for Boise Working Together, said his group plans to discuss moving forward on collecting 5,000 signatures on each of the two initiatives.
“Tonight’s discussion seemed to be more of an analysis of why the city could not legally authorize an advisory vote on its own,” Clinger said. “That doesn’t really change our right to go forward with a signature-gathering process.”
Boise resident Mark Baltes said he wants to hear from the council on how much the library will cost and how the city plans to pay for it.
In December, the city approved an $11 million contract with renowned architect Moshe Safdie to design the library, budgeted to cost $85 million. Safdie’s initial design was to cost $104 million. The city decided to delay building an events center that was to cost $9 million.
Baltes said he worries about cost overruns that could push the project well over the $85 million budgeted. He feels an adequate library could be built for far less.
“Those are real-life concerns,” he said.
