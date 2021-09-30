Where ‘iconic’ Boise restaurant was torn down, five new ones open? Yes, and a bar soon

Lobster Mac from Seattle-based Elliott’s Oyster House at Crave comes with Maine lobster. Elliott's Oyster House

Boiseans might feel a ghost or two inside Idaho’s premier ghost-kitchen operation when it opens a new store this week.

Crave Delivery, a multibrand complex at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian, debuts its first expansion location Thursday, Sept. 30, at 1030 S. Broadway Ave.

It’s a new building — on dirt with lots of old memories. Located next to Suds Tavern, it’s the former home of the original Cobby’s sandwich shop, a decades-old Boise chain. A former L.A. Nails building also was razed to make room for the modern construction. But Cobby’s, considered “iconic” by nostalgic Boiseans, is what most customers will remember.

At least until they’re swept into the convenience of Crave.

Not to mention The James, a soon-to-open bar above it.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Launched last year, the flagship Crave in Meridian features 18 different food-and-drink brands inside a 15,000-square-foot facility. Some are local. Others are award-winning restaurants from outside Idaho. Using the Crave Delivery app, customers are allowed to mix-and-match orders from all the menus for a single $4.99 delivery fee. There’s no on-site dining.

Boise’s Crave is a scaled-down version of the Meridian operation. Housed on the ground level of a two-story building, the 2,060-square-foot restaurant includes Tony G’s Pizza, Elliott’s Oyster House, Rock House Sliders, The Wing Dome and a newly created Crave Marketplace, which sells desserts and drinks. The Metropolitan Grill also will be added to Boise’s Crave arsenal later this year.

Crave Delivery’s new Boise store is at 1030 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. A cocktail bar is slated to open soon on the second floor. Courtesy photo

Crave in Boise is launching with a core menu of 16 popular items, marketing director Matt Cardon said. In the coming months, that will grow to 35 choices from the restaurants, plus 28 from Crave Marketplace.

The Meridian Crave already delivers to Boise. Or customers can drive there and pick up takeout. But with a satellite Crave across from Albertsons Stadium, food delivery should be faster to places such as East Boise and the North End, Cardon said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

He also thinks the Crave menu will have natural appeal in that neighborhood.

“It’s right down there in the Boise State area,” Cardon said. “You think about the offerings that we’re providing: chicken wings, pizza, sliders. But done the Crave way — done in an elevated way, right?”

The Detroit Rosa pizza from Tony G’s is cooked in a steel pan. Tony's Pizza Napoletana Facebook

Want to go even more gourmet? You can always opt for something seafood-driven such as Elliott’s Lobster Mac ($16) or Prawn Linguine ($21). Or wait for The Met to open with delivery steaks, including a rib eye and filet mignon.

Don’t want to pay a delivery fee? Boise’s Crave has a pickup counter. The restaurant also has four small outdoor tables — but little to no interior seating for diners.

Next month, you’ll be able to cruise upstairs for seated dining. The James, a second-floor cocktail bar, is slated to open in mid-October with 60 indoor seats and another 70 to 80 on a rooftop patio. Drinkers at The James will be able to order from Crave and have the food brought up.

The new Crave is next door to Suds Tavern, a drinking instution for Boise State students and sports fans. Michael Deeds mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Elliott’s at Crave also plans to tempt customers at The James with a small oyster bar. It’s expected to appear in the next several weeks.

Boise State fans across the street will find Crave tough to resist on game days. Crave will deliver a $99 Tailgate Pack to your party outside the stadium. Feeding four to six people, it’s piled with wings, sliders, pizzas and french fries.

▪ Hours at Crave in Boise are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Online: cravedelivery.com.