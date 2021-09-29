Attendance down, Boise festival ‘felt good.’ Here’s how many fans failed COVID tests.

The long-awaited ninth Treefort Music Fest was purposely smaller, purposely health-conscious — and, as usual, purposely fun.

Assuming you made it through the gate.

Eighteen people tested positive for COVID-19 trying to enter the five-day event in downtown Boise, according to organizers. Those fans were turned away. Treefort 9 required festivalgoers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test, or to submit to a health screening.

After being postponed twice last year, Treefort 9 finally happened Sept. 22-26 — albeit in pandemic fashion. Attendees were asked to wear masks when they weren’t eating, drinking or able to social distance. Most appeared to comply, even outdoors at the bustling main stage at 12th and Grove streets.

Big crowd for Monophonics at @treefortfest ... and waaaaay more masks than at most other outdoor events. pic.twitter.com/dE1o8XJHYS — Michael Deeds (@michaeldeeds) September 23, 2021

“Based on information the festival has, it’s estimated that 80% to 85% of attendees were fully vaccinated,” Treefort organizers said in a press release. “Roughly 6,000 attendees uploaded the required proof on the Bindle app; 695 people were tested on-site and resulted in 18 positive results. All of the people who tested positive were not known passholders and were sent home to quarantine. In addition, free vaccinations were offered on-site, and 76 people got vaccinated while at Treefort.”

Treefort capped crowd sizes by abruptly ending ticket sales the week before the festival began. Consequently, attendance was down nearly 40%.

Still, Treefort was a large-scale gathering. Nearly 400 acts performed. Festivalgoers patiently waited in lines for beer and food — although those lines probably felt shorter than in past years.

“The festival had 8,000 total five-day passholders,” according to organizers, “and, with the inclusion of single-event ticketed attendees, had roughly 15,475 total attendees over five days and spread out in 25 music venues and 15 non-music venues.”

Treefort attracted 25,424 attendees in 2019 and 23,601 in 2018. Normally held in March, the event provides a shot in the arm to Boise — and not just through this year’s coronavirus vaccines. Organizers say the 2018 festival brought $10.9 million to the local economy, according to an estimate from the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau, including money spent on hotel rooms, food, drink, tickets and transportation.

“Treefort Music Fest would like to send a heartfelt thank you to everyone who masked up and did their part to attend Treefort 9 responsibly,” organizers wrote in the press release. “This festival was the first time many artists had played a live show in 18 months and was the first live music experience in 18 months for many attendees. It felt so good to gather safely and take part in an experience that heals our hearts and mental health. Thank you all.”

Treefort is slated to return for a 10th time March 23-27, 2022.