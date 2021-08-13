She ‘fell in love’ with California chain, moved to Idaho, plans 5 restaurants. Here’s where

In the mood for a veggie pizza? You have options. Pieology

Laurie Wylie’s family was planning to move when she took a short-term gig at a California chain restaurant in 2019. The idea was a “mom job,” she says. “Something while the kids are at school.

“And then I fell in love with the pizza place.”

Just over a year ago, the Wylies relocated to Kuna. Then, a few months ago, she lost a grandparent and inherited “a couple bucks.”

So why not bring a little of that Chino Hills pizza love to Idaho?

Pieology, a franchise chain with 130 restaurants, is about to make its Treasure Valley debut.

The state’s first Pieology will be in Kuna. The location is still being finalized, she says. But if all goes according to plan, it could open by the end of 2021. Along with Rob Wylie (her husband and business partner), and business partner Michael Gordon, Laurie Wylie has signed a development rights agreement to open five Idaho stores.

Founded in 2011, Pieology is a “down-the-line” pizzeria headquartered in Tustin, California. It serves a menu of individual-size, customizable pizzas in a fast-casual setting. You pick ingredients while inching down the service line, and employees spread them on the crust. Then your creation gets perfected at high heat.

After Kuna, other restaurants will be targeted in places such as Boise, Garden City, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell — maybe even one in Twin Falls, Wylie said.

Pieology focuses “on high-quality ingredients, salads, beverages, sides, and sweets,” the company says, “and is a favorite for fans who like to personalize their own pizza.” Its main competitors are Blaze Pizza and Mod Pizza, which already operate in the Boise area.

Wylie, who says her background includes culinary school and hospitality management, believes there’s room for all three chains. Pieology can set itself apart, she adds. “I really think it’s the freshness and the flavor.”

With plenty of choices among crusts, sauces and fixings, it’s easy to concoct something tantalizing.

“I really enjoy the cauliflower crust pizza,” Wylie said. “It has the best flavor of any cauliflower crust that I have personally tried.”